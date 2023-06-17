Tesco cab branded to encourage support of air ambulance charity

The vehicle has been wrapped in red, including the charity logo, image of the helicopter that serves our community daily, and a simple message, ‘please support’.

The partnership between Tesco and Air Ambulance NI is in place for two years.

Brian Cooke, Tesco Transport Team Manager said: “Air Ambulance is a prominent feature in our skies, covering vast airmiles as it travels to the scene of critically ill patients. We are incredibly proud to support air ambulance given the role it plays in helping to save lives every day. It’s lovely to align across the theme of transport – the helicopter travels across Northern Ireland as do our drivers, serving the community day and daily.

"The vehicle is expected to do about 115,000kms a year so it’s a unique way to raise awareness of the charity and its need for funds, across the province. As part of our work in community outreach we will also bring the vehicle to truck shows throughout the year and youth road safety educational visits.”

Michael Booth and Jeff Gibson, who work opposing shifts in the 24/7 retail day; were chosen to have their truck used for the two year partnership. Michael said: “I’m proud to be playing a part in helping to save lives by raising awareness driving this vehicle every week. It certainly gets some attention out on the road. Please give me a wave or a beep if you see me.”