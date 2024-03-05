Tesco grant offers pupils a stronger start to the day for Londonderry pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1,200 children from year 8 to year 14 can now enjoy toast, cereal, hot chocolate or tea, fruit, scones, pancakes, or soda bread before heading to class.

Some of the pupils come from the most deprived areas in the city.

According to vice principal Rita Mullan, previously, school staff would take action to make sure students had at least a piece of toast for breakfast: “Some teachers would bring in loaves of bread themselves or stop by the Home Economics class to see if there was any food available.”

Pupils at Lisneal College in Derry/Londonderry are starting the school day with more energy after receiving £1,500 from Tesco for a daily Breakfast Club.

To provide greater support for their pupils, Lisneal College applied to Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

The Breakfast Club sets pupils well for the day ahead, as it improves their mood and their ability to concentrate, but it is also an opportunity for children from all social backgrounds to have something in common.

“It is a social opportunity which enables them to feel a real sense of belonging and support as they develop friendships and relationships with other pupils and staff,” said Rita, “It is a great moment to get together, socialise and relax.

“We are very grateful to Tesco for this funding. We are a very strong community and would like to thank everyone for their support. Every little helps when it comes to the well-being of our young people,” added Rita.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help schools like Lisneal College. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit children and young people, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Derry/Londonderry shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.