Breeders saw the sale realise a top price of 1400gns for shearling rams with ram lambs coming in close behind at 1300gns which was up on last year’s prices. Trade throughout was consistent with shearling rams averaging 754gns for 20 and ram lambs averaging 615gns for 45. Clearance rates boasted 97%.

The show and sale was kindly sponsored by Farmware and the club thank them for their support.

Judge Philip Whyte got proceedings underway with the shearling ram class choosing his top prize from Conor Kelly’s Eagle Rock pen. Eagle Rock Firmino is a homebred ram out of Eagles Rock Dreamcatcher and out of a Tamnamoney Torrens daughter. He later changed hands to A&J Gallagher for 1150gns.

Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater Flock accepts the Farmware Reserve Champion rosette from Judge Philip Whyte at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club Swatragh Show and Sale.

However, it was Sean McCloskey’s second place Glenroe exhibit, Glenroe Fearless which topped the sale at 1400gns. Also moving home to the same buyer he is sired by Glenroe Bicardi and out of a homebred dam.

Taking third place in Mr Whytes line-up was Cathal O’Neill’s Cahore exhibit. This Mullan Daredevil son, Cahore Finn out of a Garngour Aristotle daughter was later knocked down for 880gns.

Also realising top prices for shearling rams was Ciaran McAuley with Capecastle Franco, a Silver Hill Ecstatic son out of an Allanfauld Corkey sired dam also joining A&J Gallagher’s Flock.

James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan pen was next to pocket the cash with Ballygroogan Freestyle, a Strathbogie Best Bet son out of a Baltier Thunderbolt daughter moving to join Cathal O’Neills Cahore flock for 1200gns. Also hitting four figures for a shearling ram was Michael Ward’s Altinaghree exhibit. Foreman, an Altinaghree Einstein son out of a Knap Bonanza daughter sold to Martin O’Kane for 100gns.

Philip Whyte hands over the Farmware Champion rosette to handler Tom Smyth for the exhibit from Roger Strawbridge's Tamnamoney Flock at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club show and sale in Swatragh.

Leading the way in the ram lamb sales was Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater exhibit. Fairywater German is a Craighead Eyecatcher son out of a Teiglium Braveheart daughter. This lamb was Mr Whyte’s Farmware reserve champion which topped the ram lamb sales at 1300gns to Albert Marshall. This lamb’s pen mate, Fairywater Grassman also an Eyecatcher son sold for 920gns.

Roger Strawbridge’s Farmware champion came in close behind at 900gns. Tamnamoney Go, a Ballynahone Foreman son out of a Procters Cocktail dam joins Joe Casey’s flock.

Taking top price for John Curries’s Tullagh pen was his 4th place Teiglium Firecraker son out of a Mossvale Visa daughter selling for 850gns. Cathal O’Neill’s 6th place Cahore Franco son out of a Garngour Aristotle dam caught the buyers eye selling for 820gns.

Pre-Sale Farmware Championship

Shearling Rams: 1 Connor kelly; 2 Sean McCloskey; 3 Cathal O’Neill; 4 Roger Strawbridge; 5 James Wilkinson

Ram Lambs: 1 Roger Strawbridge; 2 Andrew Fyffe; 3 Shaune Duggan; 4 Richard Currie; 5 Richard henderson; 6 Cathal O’Neill

Farmware Champion: Roger Strawbridge

Farmware Reserve: Andre Fyffe

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams: R Strawbridge 950gns; C O’Neill 880gns; M Ward 850gns; B McAllister 820gns; 820gns; 800gns; C Kelly 800gns

Ram Lambs: R Henderson 800gns; 780gns; 700gns. C&M Mullan 780gns; 720gns. S Duggan 780gns. R Strawbridge 780gns; 700gns. Millar Farms 780gns. J Currie 700gns. J Wilkinson 700gns; 700gns.