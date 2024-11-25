Kicked off by a 1970s themed evening on Friday (15th November), the weekend saw people from across the UK come together to mark the Society’s half-century landmark.

Society chief executive John Yates said the weekend had been an excellent way to wrap up the Society’s celebrations after a summer which had seen breeders come together at shows and sales as well as the Society’s Textravaganza National Show weekend in Carlisle in July.

Mr Yates said the entire weekend had been an overwhelmingly exciting celebration of all things Texel and the people who had made the breed and the Society what it was today.

“It was important to recognise the hard work and dedication of all who have been associated with the breed over the last half a century as well as take time to look forward to what the Society, the breed and breeders can achieve together in the next 50 years.

“From a standing start to being the most popular sire breed in the country, few, if any, could have imagined the impact Texels would have on every part of the UK sheep industry in every corner of the country.

“As members and others associated with the Society move into the next era of the British Texel Sheep Society, we must all display that same pioneering spirit in order to ensure the breed and the Society remains as relevant in future as it has been in the past.”

Ettrick flock wins National Flock Competition

One of the highlights of the weekend was the announcement of the winner of the Society’s 50th Anniversary Flock Competition which saw nominated flocks from the Society’s affiliated regional clubs compete under judge Roy Campbell of the Cowal and Royel flocks.

Taking the champion flock award in this unique competition was the Ettrick flock of Gordon Gray and family, Selkirk. Reserve champion was Matthew Seed and family’s Aberdeenshire-based Auchry flock, with the ewe lamb class won by the Draper family’s Claybury flock.

The senior stock ram class was then won by Matthew Seed with the homebred Auchry Commander, while the best junior stock ram was James Theyer’s Clanfield flock with Okehall Hammerhead.

Awards recognise Society supporters

Alongside this the Society made a number of 50th Anniversary Awards to members and associates of the Society who have made an exceptional contribution over the years.

Mr Yates said the award recipients had all gone above and beyond what was expected of them in supporting the Society and its members.

Receiving the first of these awards was Aubrey Andrews of the Miserden flock, a board member for 15 years as well as a long-serving member of the Society’s beed development committee and the Society’s chief inspector at Society Sales.

Next to collect their award was SRUC’s Jo Conington who has supported the Society’s research and development work since the early 2000s. Jo’s vital input has enabled the Society to access significant grants from UK Innovate, allowing it to undertake novel and often groundbreaking research work in fields such as health traits and carcass and meat quality traits.

After that came Paul Phillips of the Kimbolton flock, who was recognised for his dedication of performance recording through the Society’s texelplus genetic improvement service.

Additionally, Paul’s software industry experience proved invaluable in the Society’s development of its industry leading iTexel database.

A brace of auctioneers were also recognised, with the first of these being Clive Roads of McCartneys who has served as the Society’s auctioneer at the English National Sale for more than 30 years.

A dedicated professional Clive has, for many years, supported local breeders through the Gloucester and Borders Texel Club, ensuring the breed is promoted well at local sales and other events.

And the penultimate award was made to Lawrie and Symington’s Brian Ross. Brian’s association with the breed extends beyond his rostrum duties at the Scottish National, also being auctioneer for the Select Seven in-lamb sale as well as Scottish Club sales held at Lanark and in the breed’s rings at Kelso Ram Sales.

A mark of Brian’s dedication to the Texel breed and the people involved with it is that he was the Scottish Texel Club’s first ever secretary, a position he held for more than 30 years from the Club’s formation in 1985 until he stepped down in 2017.

The Society then gave an award to chief executive John Yates for his dedication to the furtherance of the Society and the breed over the 16 years he has been with the Society.

Meanwhile, a pair of President’s awards were also made at the event with the first of these going to Jimmy Warnock of the Watchknowe flock and Nigel Hammill of the Ballynadrenta flock.

A member since the Society’s inception, Lanarkshire farmer Jimmy Warnock is a former Society chairman who has dedicated 50 years to furthering the breed and promoting it at every opportunity.

Northern Ireland-based breeder Nigel Hamill has similarly been a fervent supporter of the breed and in particular supporting young breeders as they find their way in the breed. Society donates £7500 to charity

The Society also concluded its fundraising for its 50 th Anniversary charity, The Farm Safety Foundation, better known as Yellow Wellies.

Underpinned by the 1974 Texathon challenge which saw Society staff, John Yates, Ed Smith, Ailish Ross and Megan Baker, along with immediate past-chair Jeff Aiken, travel 1974km by bike and on foot, the total raised was £7501.

Fundraising efforts were rounded off by the auctioning of a crook kindly donated by breeder Keith Jamieson and his late wife, Margaret, of the Annan flock and a bottle of whisky given by Harry Woodmass, Harene.

As a result, the Society was able to present a cheque for £7501 to Alix Morley of the Farm Safety Foundation to support its work in encouraging farmers to take better care of both their physical and mental health.

New chair takes the helm

The Society’s 2024 AGM which took place during the 50 th Anniversary Social Weekend saw Society chairman Jeff Aiken, Coniston, step down, being succeeded by Pete Mitchell, Avon Vale.

Mr Aiken said it had been a huge privilege to chair the Society, particularly during its 50th Anniversary year. “This year has been another hugely successful one for the Society, with members busy at shows and sales across the UK and the Society’s second Textravaganza National Show drawing a huge crowd, as did the Club Champions Day which preceded it.

“The visits by overseas breeders as part of the Society’s International Workshop proved the value placed on British Texels by breeders from across the world and reaffirmed the great strides made by British breeders over the last 50 years.”

Society chief executive John Yates thanked Mr Aiken for his support while chairing the Society and the time and effort he had put into Society activities over the last two years.

“I look forward to working with Pete and his vice chair, Dafydd Jones, Kitrob, in the coming years as we look to further support members through Society services and activities.”

