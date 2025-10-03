TG4 pays tribute on passing of broadcster, write and Gael Manchán Magan

Manchán was a passionate advocate for the Irish language and a gifted storyteller

TG4 has said it is deeply saddened by the passing of broadcaster, writer, and Gael Manchán Magan.

Manchán was a passionate advocate for the Irish language and a gifted storyteller whose work enriched Irish culture and broadcasting. He had a long history with TG4 from its inception to recent times.

The statement continues: “Manchán was a deep thinker, presenter and filmmaker. Over the years, he presented and produced numerous series for TnaG and TG4, working often with his brother director Ruán Magan on a wide range of productions that reflected his creativity, imagination and deep curiosity about Ireland’s heritage, landscape and people, from his first travel series ‘Manchán ar Seachrán’ that aired the first week TnaG was on air, to ‘No Béarla’ and to his most recent series ‘Ag Triall ar an Tobar’.

"It was his brother Ruán who first pitched the idea for Manchán ar Seachrán to TnaG, proposing that Manchán’s life in the Himalayas would make for compelling television.

"In a book to celebrate TG4’s 25th anniversary in 2021, Manchán Magan wrote: ‘I Mí Eanáir 1996, bhí mé i mo chónaí i scioból bó go hard i sléibhte na Himiléithe nuair a tháinig mo dheartháir Ruán amach go dtí an India chugam le ceamara beag digiteach, Sony DV 1-chip aige.

‘Bhí mise caillte i saol na samhlaíochta ag an am, ar strae im intinn leochailleach, scaipthe. Ach bhí Ruán diongbháilte, agus fonn anois air sraithe teilifíse a stiúradh...

‘....Bhí argóint mhór agam le Ruán faoi ar cheart dúinn na radharcanna seo a scannánú, nó ar shuíomh príobháideach é, ach bhí sé féin lánchinnte go raibh sé de dhualgas orainn na cleachtais seo a roinnt leis an muintir sa bhaile, agus bhí siad mar pháirt lárnach den chlár teilfiíse a craoladh ar an dara lá de shaol TnaG’

“Manchán Magan has left a remarkable legacy that will continue to inspire future generations, through his deep and unique exploration of language, culture and the Irish landscape.”

His TG4 works included:

Manchán ar Seachrán (1996)

Manchán i Meiriceá Theas (1997)

Manchán in Éirinn (1998)

Manchán USA (2000)

Manchán Um Nollaig (2000)

Manchan i dTenerife (2001)

Manchán sa Mheán Oirthear (2001)

Nasc (2002)

Manchan sa tSín (2003)

No Béarla (2007 & 2008)

Cé a Chónaigh i mo Theachsa? (2010 & 2012)

Déanta in Éirinn (2012)

Bás Arto Leary (2013)

Crainn na hÉireann (2016)

DNA Caillte (2020)

An Fód Deireanach (2022)

Ag Triall ar an Tobar (2024)

Deirdre Ní Choistín, Ard-Stiúrthóir TG4: “Manchán’s work was the embodiment of TG4’s motto Súil Eile. He offered a unique insight into the Irish language, Irish life, and travel through his deep knowledge that he shared generously with audiences. On behalf of TG4, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Aisling and his mother Cróine, his brother Ruán and the rest of the family.”

Máire Ní Chonláin, Commissioning Editor, TG4: “Manchán was a visionary storyteller whose creativity, courage and curiosity brought TG4 audiences on unforgettable journeys into Gaeilge, culture and heritage. He had a rare gift for making us see the world and our own traditions in a new light. His legacy will endure in the powerful programmes he made, and he will be greatly missed."

Proinsias Ní Ghráinne, Commissioning Editor, TG4: “Manchán Magan was a unique and fearless voice in Irish broadcasting. His programmes for TG4 reflected his deep love of the Irish language and his instinctive ability to connect people with our heritage and landscape. His loss is immeasurable, but his work leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire and resonate for years to come.”

TG4 extends heartfelt condolences to Aisling as well as his mother Cróine, his siblings, and all who mourn his passing.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal