TG4’s new cookery show for January 2024 is the first of its kind on Irish television.

Presenter Rebecca Uí Chonaola. Picture: Submitted

Planda go Pláta is a beautiful series that celebrates plant-based cooking.

Across eight episodes viewers can join chef Niall Ó Conchúir and home cook Rebecca Uí Chonaola as they cook vegan recipes created especially for the series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca and Niall will also meet inspiring local farmers around the country. The series was filmed across a growing year, tracking the seasons to showcase the many amazing vegetables that grow here and the health benefits they have for all of us.

Lots of people are choosing to reduce meat for various reasons, such as their health, the environment and animal welfare. A plant-based diet is probably the biggest way to reduce your environmental impact as well as supporting cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of disease.

The recipes in the series are created by leading vegan chef, Tony Keogh, of Cornucopia Restaurant.

From quick and easy pasta sauces to impressive dinner party dishes, these dishes would make anyone fall in love with vegan food. Everything is made from scratch with seasonal produce and store cupboard staples.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the meals prepared are not only kind to human health, but also to animals and the environment. Planda go Pláta is a series for a wide audience.