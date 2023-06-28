Sponsors, members, supporters and local YFC members gathered recently at Shanes Castle to officially launch the 2023 event and officially open entries to its competitions. The reception was kindly supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and Antrim’s Yew Tree Butchery and Deli, who provided the catering. The Council’s Festival Fund also remains a continued sponsor of the Show.

Speaking at the launch of Randox Antrim Show, Chairman George Robson, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, sponsorship and funding is extremely important to the Society and we are indebted to each and every sponsor, big or small, new or long-standing. Their valuable support is what makes it possible to offer prize money to attract the best to enter our many competitions and run the Show. I want to add a particular note of thanks to Randox, our title sponsor, whose ongoing support allows us to improve our event’s offering and help attract even more people.

“Our committee of Directors work hard to put on a Show that aims to welcome more and more people each year to come and experience the delights of our country way of life. It is also thanks to the many show volunteers as stewards and the local Young Farmers’ Clubs who help us in the run up to the event and on the day itself that the event is annually brought to fruition.”

Pictured are representatives of Randox Antrim Show’s local YFC clubs who help out at the Show, and where the County Antrim YFC Competitions’ Day is held: (l-r) Randalstown’s Victoria Stewart and Steven Doole; Holestone’s Clara McConnell and Laura Patterson; Crumlin’s Grace Cotton and Gemma McCorry; Lylehill’s Kirsty Wallace and Tom Lindsay; and Kells & Connor’s Charlotte McAllister, James Fullerton and Ellen Fullerton. Photo: Julie Hazelton.

Finals and New Classes

New this year in the Equestrian section, is the Pony Club Games event which will be sure to be a spectacle to behold. There will be In Hand and Ridden Classes running in conjunction with the National Pony Society, Area 32 Summer Show. In the Show Jumping section the Ulster Region Wilsons Auctions Grand Prix Series has a prize pot of £2,600.

Fane Valley has reconfirmed its commitment to the Show as Principal sponsor for Livestock, that includes a £1,000 prize fund for the Dairy Interbreed Exhibitor of the Show and sponsorship of the Champion and Reserve across breed sections of Beef and Sheep.

The sheep section has introduced new classes for the North Country Cheviot breed. Antrim will host the final of the Danske Bank NISA Sheep Championship that seeks the best ewe, any breed, any age, having reared a lamb in 2023. The Show will also host the Bluefaced Leicester’s Progeny Show, sponsored by the Bluefaced Leicester Sheep Breeders Association, and the national show of The Northern Ireland Rouge Club.

Pictured at the presentation of the James Crawford Memorial Cup to Randox Antrim Show are David Crawford, Doreen and Louise Crawford, Graham Seymour, and Andy Crawford. The new cup for the Horticulture classes, will be awarded to the best exhibit in the flowers and pot plant section. Photo: Linda Davis.

This year, Antrim’s dairy section will host the final of the Thompson’s NISA Pedigree Dairy Cow Championship, showcasing the Province’s very best of dairy cattle.

In the beef section, Antrim will host the national shows and championships of the Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders, NI Limousin Cattle Society, and the native breed Irish Moiled Cattle Society. Antrim is also a qualifier for the Bank of Ireland NISA Pedigree Junior Bull championship. The beef section welcomes RTU Concrete as a new sponsor.

In Horticulture, The James Crawford Memorial Cup will be presented to the exhibitor of the best exhibit in the flower and pot plant section.

In the Home Industries section, new classes have been introduced to the Needlework section for residents of nursing and residential homes, and there are now three different classes for Crocheted Blankets. A new YFC Craft class has been added for an Ipad pillow or stand, and, in honour of the 45th Anniversary of Antrim Flower Arranging Club, the Floral Art section theme is ‘Celebration’. In the baking section there are new classes for Ginger Cake, Flapjacks, Raspberry & White Choc scones and a fat free sponge, while the Women’s’ Institute Team competition is titled ‘Baby Shower’.

Pictured are sponsors and directors of the Randox Antrim Show’s Dairy section (back, l-r) Peter Whiteside and Seamus McCormick, Danske Bank; Trevor Smith; John Suffern with his Ayrshire; Alan Boyd, United Feeds; Phillip Moore, Moores Animal Feeds; Matthew Cunning, Fane Valley; (front) Jordan Doherty, Randox Health; Ryan Godfrey, Fane Valley; Marc Coppez, Randox Health; and Sarah McCoy, Ulster Bank. Photo: Julie Hazelton.

County Antrim YFC Games

The show is also host to The YFC County Antrim Competitions Day where a spectacle of games is put on, ranging from Tug-of-war and Tractor Handling, to a Gator Challenge and Slippery Football. Young Farmers’ Clubs members who are over 18, can enter the event for the reduced fee of £5 on production of a valid YFCU membership card at the entrance gate.

Some Family Fun Highlights

Popular family highlights that will return include the Artisan Food marquee, a petting farm for kids, alpacas, live music, many trade stands and stalls to browse; and a range of family attractions and side shows to keep kids of all ages amused.

Pictured are sponsors and directors of the Randox Antrim Show’s Equine section (front, l-r) Zara and Aimee Davis, Laurel View Equestrian; Marc Coppez, Randox Health; sponsor Brian Wallace; (back) Jenny Reid, National Pony Society; David Nicholl; sponsor Ruth Montgomery; William Adair, Beattie’s Farm Supplies; James Clements; Alistair and Gillian Lindsay; Roy and Ryan Kirkpatrick, Islandbawn Stores; and John Healy, Healy’s Haylage. Photo: Julie Hazelton.

Also, anyone can enter the Children’s Pet Show, the free kids’ Treasure Hunt with goody bag on completion, and the varied competitions for floral art, photography, jams, eggs, baking, fruit, vegetables, handicraft, horticulture, and baking.

You can also watch the against-the-clock spectacle of the crowd-pleasing NI Sheep Shearers Association’s shearing competition from its seated area, which has the added bonus of giving you a chance to rest the legs.

Attracting spectators from both farming and non-farming communities, the Home Industries and Horticulture marquees is where you’ll find everything from crafts to cakes and photography to potatoes. There are also arts and crafts projects from Primary Schools and Young Farmers’ Clubs to peruse.

Entries Open

A digital copy of the Show Schedule can be downloaded from the website or requesting from the Show Secretary.

Times and Prices

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders will hold its National Show at Randox Antrim Show. Pictured are (front l-r) Marc Coppez, Randox Health; George Robson, Chair of Antrim Show; Andrew Clarke, Chair of Simmentals; Shane McDonald, Vice Chair, Simmentals; (back row) Richard Rodgers; Ryan Godfrey, Fane Valley; William Dodd and his Simmental; Matthew Cunning, Fane Valley; and Ryan Gilmour, Secretary of Simmentals. Photo: Julie Hazelton.

On Saturday 22rd July Randox Antrim Show is open from 9am to 5pm. Car parking is free. Admission is £12.50 per Adult, £5 per Young Person (12-17 years) and for 18+ YFC Members (on production of a valid YFCU membership card), and Under 12s go free and must be accompanied by a paying adult.

If you want to enter competitions, book a stand, or stay up to date with Randox Antrim Show’s news, visit RandoxAntrimShow.com.

Pictured launching the sheep section’s new classes for the North Country Cheviot breed, are sponsors and directors of the Randox Antrim Show’s Sheep section: (front) sheep breeder Alastair McNeill, Randalstown; (back, l-r) Jordan Doherty, Randox Health; Peter Whiteside and Seamus McCormick, Danske Bank; John Murphy; Rosemary McAllister; Ryan Godfrey and Matthew Cunning, Fane Valley; and Marc Coppez, Randox Health. Photo: Julie Hazelton.

East Antrim Pony Club’s senior team are pictured launching the new Pony Club Games taking place at Randox Antrim Show 2023 (l-r): Ellie-Mae Scott on Cherry, Amy Reid on Donny, Leigh Graham on Patsy, Alice Jones on Pippie, and Amelia Bannon on Fizz. Photo: Julie Hazelton.