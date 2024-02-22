The Earl of Shaftesbury has welcomed the opportunity to meet with DAERA Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He said: “I appreciated the opportunity to engage with the Minister in person, conveying my best wishes for his new post.

“During our meeting, we discussed our shared concerns regarding the current environmental challenges facing Lough Neagh. I expressed my firm commitment to collaborate with his team and other Lough Neagh stakeholders to find a comprehensive, long-term solution. The discussion provided a valuable platform to address these critical matters.

“What was discussed aligns with my previous statements and sentiments that underscored the imperative for a coordinated, cross-departmental approach to tackle the environmental issues linked to Lough Neagh.

Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“The algae bloom in 2023 highlighted the severe risks to human and animal health, emphasising the pressing need for a centrally managed government body with the authority to regulate activities impacting the lough’s health and protection.