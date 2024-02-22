News you can trust since 1963
The Earl of Shaftesbury has welcomed the opportunity to meet with DAERA Minister

Following his meeting yesterday (Wednesday 21 February 2024) with Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir, Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, said that he welcomed the opportunity to meet with the new DAERA Minister.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 13:23 GMT
He said: “I appreciated the opportunity to engage with the Minister in person, conveying my best wishes for his new post.

“During our meeting, we discussed our shared concerns regarding the current environmental challenges facing Lough Neagh. I expressed my firm commitment to collaborate with his team and other Lough Neagh stakeholders to find a comprehensive, long-term solution. The discussion provided a valuable platform to address these critical matters.

“What was discussed aligns with my previous statements and sentiments that underscored the imperative for a coordinated, cross-departmental approach to tackle the environmental issues linked to Lough Neagh.

Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyeNicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
“The algae bloom in 2023 highlighted the severe risks to human and animal health, emphasising the pressing need for a centrally managed government body with the authority to regulate activities impacting the lough’s health and protection.

“Additionally, my position on the ownership of the lough bed and soil remains the same since I assumed responsibility for The Shaftesbury Estate of Lough Neagh Ltd in 2005. I am open to exploring options for future ownership as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and sustainable future for Lough Neagh.”