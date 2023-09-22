The Farmer’s Wife - latest UFU podcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​They have a flock of 500 sheep, 50 cattle, 20 chickens, six sheepdogs and two ponies.

In this bonus episode of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) podcast Farming24/7, Helen chats about her new book The Farmer’s Wife. It’s a role that resonates worldwide and is arguably iconic, but instead of being celebrated and characterised with dignity, it has been continually deprecated by society – until now.

Taking the narrative into her own hands, Helen is extremely honest and open in writing and in person, about her journey to date. Speaking with UFU communications officer Tracey Donaghey, she discusses many subjects including:

Pictured, Helen Rebanks. Image credit, Imogen Whiteley.

- Relationship dynamics

- Raising children to value domestic work

- The importance of quality, sustainable food and cooking

- Farming and nature

- Consumer and government support for agriculture