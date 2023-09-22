News you can trust since 1963
The Farmer’s Wife - latest UFU podcast

​Helen Rebanks lives with her husband James (farmer and author) and four children on their family farm in the Lake District.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
​They have a flock of 500 sheep, 50 cattle, 20 chickens, six sheepdogs and two ponies.

In this bonus episode of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) podcast Farming24/7, Helen chats about her new book The Farmer’s Wife. It’s a role that resonates worldwide and is arguably iconic, but instead of being celebrated and characterised with dignity, it has been continually deprecated by society – until now.

Taking the narrative into her own hands, Helen is extremely honest and open in writing and in person, about her journey to date. Speaking with UFU communications officer Tracey Donaghey, she discusses many subjects including:

Pictured, Helen Rebanks. Image credit, Imogen Whiteley.Pictured, Helen Rebanks. Image credit, Imogen Whiteley.
- Relationship dynamics

- Raising children to value domestic work

- The importance of quality, sustainable food and cooking

- Farming and nature

- Consumer and government support for agriculture

To listen to this episode of the podcast, visit Spotify or Amazon music and simply search UFU podcast Farming 24/7. A direct link can also be found on the UFU social media pages.

