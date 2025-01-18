The Gibson Trust supports agriculture student study tours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) enjoys close connections with The Gibson Trust.

In recent years the Trust has shown an interest in further supporting Greenmount Campus students, by offering a substantial financial contribution to those studying on Agriculture programmes.

The Gibson Trust is a registered charity set up to celebrate the life of William Gibson. Mr Gibson was born in 1840 on a smallholding near Dromore, Co Down. After serving his time as a watchmaker, he set up his own business in Belfast, making watches and high-quality silverware. Some years later, he started a second company in London. When he died in 1913, he bequeathed money to be invested to produce an income to help eligible farmers in Co. Antrim and Co. Down. For over 100 years, successive Trustees have managed the fund as directed in Mr Gibson’s bequest.

This year, The Gibson Trust will contribute to the cost of the annual study tours undertaken by final year students on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture programme. The educational tours will take place in May 2025, prior to these students completing their programme.

Joe Mulholland (CAFRE, Senior Lecturer) with Tom Smyth (Ballymoney), Liam Doyle (Castlewellan), Emma Bell (Ballymena) and Sarah McMullan (Ballymena) who are among the Level 3 Agriculture students who will benefit from the Study Tour funding being offered by The Gibson Trust. Launching the new funding on behalf of the Trust is Hugh Feguson, Inspector of The Gibson Trust.

Sharon McLaren, acting Head of Agriculture Education at CAFRE said: “Study tours extend learning beyond the confines of a classroom. Visits to farm enterprises offer students a chance to engage with real-world experiences. We believe the study tours enhance our learners’ academic, personal, and professional growth. Organising the tours prior to course completion is a fitting occasion to mark, what is for some, the end of their educational journey before entering employment.”

Joe Mulholland, Senior Lecturer explained: “This year we have 68 final year Level 3 students who have expressed an interest in taking part in the programme. Our plan is to divide the students into three groups and accompanied by CAFRE staff members visit a range of farm enterprises. The tours will be made during the third week of May when assessments have been completed and will take to businesses in England, Scotland and Wales. The study tours will be a cornerstone of our experiential learning, something which is strongly encouraged within CAFRE. During the individual visits students will see for themselves theory applied to real industry applications, fostering better retention and application of the knowledge they have developed during their course.”

For many of the students, the study tours will offer the opportunity to travel for the first time without the security of their family unit. They will be exposed to new cultures and perspectives, and through engaging in different routines and activities encouraged to build their confidence and independence.

During the visits students will be stimulated to interact with business owners, professionals, and peers in various fields. Building these connections will enhance the students’ experience and offer them a glimpse into potential career paths along with the skills required for success.

“Study tours encourage students to engage with group members, some of whom they have had little contact with over the past three years of their course,” commented Mr Mulholland. “It’s a great opportunity to create lasting memories and often we hear of lifelong friendships that have been forged thanks to the study tours. Sharing unique experiences strengthens bonds among students, creating a greater sense of community and belonging, something that we at CAFRE are proud of."

“We are sincerely thankful to The Gibson Trust for offering financial support to CAFRE’s Further Education Agriculture students. The assistance will ensure as many students as possible can experience the study tours, without the pressure of self-funding the entire costs. We believe the trips are an invaluable part of college education, and help our students prepare for life and work after CAFRE,” concluded Mrs McLaren.

Further updates on The Gibson Trust Level 3 study tours will be shared in May and June. Keep a watch out in the press and on the CAFRE website to see where the students visited and hear about their experiences.

If you are interested in studying for a qualification in Agriculture, or know someone who is, encourage them to attend the forthcoming Open Week at CAFRE. The Agriculture Courses Open Day is being held at Greenmount Campus on Friday 28 March. Book now to attend, visit the events section on: www.cafre.ac.uk