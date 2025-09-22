The Mounthill Fair returns to Raloo this October

This much-loved community event promises a full day of entertainment, tradition, and fun for all ages. From exciting horse, pony and sheep classes to the ever-popular pet show, animal lovers will have plenty to enjoy.

The fairground atmosphere will be buzzing with live music and entertainment, headlined by special guest musician Colin Graham, who takes the stage at 1pm. Younger visitors will be kept entertained with dedicated kids’ activities, ensuring the whole family can join in the fun. Admission for adults is £2 and £1 for children.

Foodies and shoppers can look forward to a wide variety of artisan food, craft, and trade stalls, showcasing local talent and delicious produce.

John Cross, chairman, speaks of the fair’s return: “Mounthill Fair has always been about bringing the community together. It’s a chance for families to make memories, enjoy great entertainment, and celebrate the best of local life. Come along, bring the kids, and experience a fantastic and affordable family day out at the Mounthill Fair 2025!”

Whether you’re visiting for the animals, the music, the food, or simply to soak up the vibrant atmosphere, the Mounthill Fair 2025 promises something special for everyone. Event Details: Crosshill Road, Raloo, Larne, BT40 3EB Saturday 4th October 2025 10am – 5pm Contact Information: General Enquiries: 07523 090877 Horse & Pony Enquiries: 07525 924776 Email: [email protected]

There will be entertainment for all ages

There will be livestock on display