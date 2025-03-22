The prospects for forage maize in 2025

The coming weeks will see large acreages of land throughout the UK planted out in forage maize, writes Richard Halleron.

Here in Northern Ireland, the crop is fast becoming a mainstream arable option. Advances made in breeding new varieties, suited to our more temperate climate, is making all of this possible.

Throw-in the added impact of climate change and the true potential of maize could soon be realised by local farmers.

Over the coming years, it’s quite feasible that crops of forage maize, planted in late April and harvested in late September, could soon be a realistic prospect in this part of the world.

Spraying liquid nitrogen on to forage maize

What we would then have is a crop silage option that can deliver up to 18t of fresh weight per acre with exceptional dry matter and starch values.

Advances in maize agronomy are also kicking-in to help make this happen. New compostable films are now available, which boost crop growth rates, particularly at those all-important, early stages of development.

But perhaps the greatest game changer, where maize is concerned, is the use of liquid nitrogen fertilisers at the 10-leaf stage. This is an approach to plant nutrition that ensures the maximal uptake of nitrogen and other nutrients.

Another advantage of maize is the fact that crops act as a tremendous outlet for slurry and farmyard manures during the late spring period. Moreover, disease control is very straightforward: in reality, there are no diseases that attack maize crops when grown at these latitudes.

Triticale during its early growth stages

So it all adds-up to win: win scenario for local farmers.

Admittedly, not every dairy or beef producer is set up to grow crops of maize. But arable farmers are.

The option of growing maize on a contract option becomes immediately obvious in this context

Let’s be honest, the need to expand Northern Ireland’s cropping sector is more than obvious.

We have already seen the seen the success of the Protein Aid scheme in helping to boost the production of crops like beans over recent years.

So could the growing of greater maize acreages help boost this momentum still further? In reality, it’s all to play for.

The tipping point for maize will come when crops can be harvested on a consistent basis before the end of September.

At that stage, gone would be the days of taking heavy equipment on to land when ground conditions are more than challenging.

A September harvest would also allow arable farmers to follow-on directly with a crop of winter wheat, barley, oats or oilseed rape (OSR).

In turn, this would mean that land would be in active use 12 months of the year.

Growth in maize cropping area

The area of arable land across the UK dedicated to forage maize production in 2024 increased by between 10% and 20%.

According to Limagrain product manager, Tom Richmond, this trend was driven primarily by the late spring that had made spring barley a non starter for many growers.

He further explained: “This left forage maize as the one spring planting option that was available. It was either this or letting land lie fallow.

“But even in the case of maize crops, many were still planted out late. And, this defined the challenges that were to follow.”

“Harvest results now confirm that those maize crops that were planted out within a normal schedule performed quite well in 2024.”

Overall maize crops grown in 2024 had 3% lower dry matter values and significantly lower starch dry matter values than the year previous.

In addition, starch degradability increased measurably in 2024 with crops harvested in a less mature state. Moreover, by-pass starch levels were lower in 2024 crops relative to the year previous.

One of the key lessons learnt from the past number of years it to match varietal maturity to site location. In other words: earlier maturing varieties should be planted in more marginal areas.

Another factor driving the selection of earlier maturing maize varieties are the payments now available from the likes of water companies.

Much of this is determined by eligibility for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) payment.

At the heart of this process is a combination of planting companion crops with maize or ensuring early harvest dates that will allow the effective planting of catch crops during thre autumn period

Tom Richmond confirmed that LG’s maize varietal selection policy is determined by a number of factors. These include: earliness, yield potential and agronomy.

He added that forage maize quality will be determined by starch content, cell wall digestibility and metabolisable energy (ME) values.

LG trials with maize varieties specifically selected for the UK market have confirmed a number of over arching priorities for the future.

Early maturing forage maize varieties provide a flexible harvest without incurring a yield or quality penalty.

Both dry matter and starch percentages will improve from appropriate variety maturity selection.

In addition, selecting modern varieties with improved cell wall digestibility will increase feed quality.

Meanwhile, a shorter growing season mitigates against late sowing and poor harvest conditions.

And finally, there are significant environmental benefits for growers by establishing a cover crop after forage maize.

Pitfalls to avoid when growing forage maize

Getting seeds down to the right depths is one of the key requirements when it comes to successfully establishing crops of forage maize.

Maizetech’s John Foley, takes up the story: “Seed should be placed at a depth of around 2”,” he added.

“Seed that drop on to the surface can cause problems when they are covered with a layer of plastic.

“In the first instance, birds cannot get at them. So they will germinate and cause problems for the other plants coming up from below.

“A planting depth of 2” is required to allow maize seed establish a strong root system. This cannot happen if they are at or just below the surface.”

Foley went on to point out that the recommended fertiliser requirements for maize crops are fast changing, particularly where potash (K) is concerned.

He commented: “Up to now the thinking was that 60 units of K per acre would meet full crop requirement. This is now recognised as a very inadequate figure. The total potash requirement for maize is actually in the region of 200 units/ac.

“Animal slurries are very valuable sources of potash. However, these tend to be ploughed down to depths of 8” prior to planting.

“This means that freshly germinated maize seeds are coming through in what can only be described as a potash deficit environment.

“As a result, it is now strongly recommended that additional, bagged potash is placed with the seed at time of planting.”

Foley is very aware that bringing heavy machinery on to land during the month of October can lead to soil compaction problems.

“But this will only be an issue at headlands,” he commented.

“And it is these areas of fields only that should be sub-soiled after a maize crop has been harvested.

“It is important that fields of maize should be completely harvested at the one visit, if this is at all possible.

“The fact is that mature crops of maize are drawing large volumes of water from the soil while the plants are alive.

“However, if heavy machinery is brought across stubble on a second occasion, in order to finish the harvesting of a crop, significant compaction problems will arise across the entire planted area.”

Making forage maize bales

Up to this point, all of the forage maize made in Northern Ireland has been ensiled in a pit.

But baled maize is also an option. It is a service provided by Kikenny-based contractor, Edward Delahunty.

He explained: “The precision chopped maize is brought into the yard by trailer in the normal fashion. The fresh forage is then loaded into a hopper, which feeds a static round baler courtesy of a

conveyor belt.

“The baling system is manufactured in the Netherlands.”

Maize bales can weigh up to 1.2t. The forage within them has an average dry matter of 40%.

Static maize baling systems can process up to 65t/hr. They are currently used in 40 different countries around the world.

Edward Delahunty again: “We don’t use an inoculant on the baled maize. This is because the forage is so tightly packed: a high quality fermentation is guaranteed every time.”

“The demand for baled maize is extremely strong at the present time.”

Triticale is another forage crop option

Maize may not suit every planting location in Northern Ireland. But there is every prospect of additional forage crop options coming to market over the coming years.

Driving this trend is the recognition that grass silage alone is not a balanced nutritional source for ruminant livestock.

Moreover, there is prospect of forage maize options being very consistent in terms of their nutritional make up.

This makes the job of designing complete rations for cattle and sheep more effective and efficient.

Significantly, a new, winter-active and highly vigorous variety of triticale is now available in the UK. It offers all the forage options: early spring grazing, silage in April and wholecrop in late June.

Bred in New Zealand, T101 Wintermax has a recommended drilling window of mid-September through to mid-October for optimum spring production and has been shown in field trials to significantly out-yield forage rye.

“T101 Wintermax can be drilled later than traditional autumn sown forage crops and is an ideal option to follow maize, for example,” confirmed Francis Dunne of FD Seeds.

“It will establish very quickly and is extremely winter hardy, so offers good protection against soil erosion, and its nutrient use efficiency will help to minimise leaching over the winter months.”

He added: “The earliest drilled crops can provide the option of a light, late autumn grazing.

“But, for most, the main grazing period will be the end of February to mid-April. Alternatively, T101 Wintermax could provide a very early silage cut at the end of April, with similar nutritional quality to Italian ryegrass.

“It also has the potential to be left later and cut for wholecrop in June because it has a much higher grain content than forage rye.

“This very vigorous and high yielding forage crop has the potential to help livestock farmers reduce their reliance on bought-in feeds in early spring and, therefore, cut their costs of production.”