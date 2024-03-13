The Salthouse Hotel invests £3.5m in new luxury sea view units, doubling occupancy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The expansion phase is on track for completion in spring 2025.

This transformative project will introduce 32 new bedrooms, with the majority offering breath-taking sea views, further enhancing The Salthouse’s commitment to providing an extraordinary coastal retreat experience.

Carl McGarrity, director of The Salthouse Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to unveil this significant investment that marks a new chapter in our eco-evolution. These luxury sea view suites will provide a home away from home, situated beside our main hotel, offering a unique and environmentally conscious experience.”

The expansion will also see the introduction of a new eco-farmhouse, scheduled to be ready in April 2024.

The farmhouse will feature four bedrooms, accommodating eight to 10 guests, and include a private hot tub.

The luxury sea view suites and eco-farmhouse mark the latest in a series of strategic investments by the hospitality venue since its initial £5 million commitment in 2019 during its grand opening. Just last year, the venue successfully introduced The Lookout restaurant, which accommodates up to 500 covers on weekends.

The additional restaurant represented a £1.2 million investment and created 30 new jobs, including 13 talented international staff members who have brought their expertise to the team.

The Salthouse Hotel also introduced a bakery to support various aspects of the hotel’s operations.

Rooted in a vision of sustainability, the venue has been carbon-neutral since its launch in 2019.

From a wind turbine and solar panels to a low food-miles menu, EV charging network including a fast charger, it is one of the greenest hotels in Europe.

The Salthouse currently boasts a 24-bed hotel, six eco-lodges, a state-of-the-art spa, and two exquisite restaurants.

The latest development introduces luxurious suites with kitchenettes and expansive living areas, providing an elevated experience for guests, many of whom will revel in breathtaking sea views.

The expansion is not only a testament to The Salthouse’s commitment to unparalleled hospitality but also signifies a significant economic boost to the local community.