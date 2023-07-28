Jay Blades and the team of experts are getting ready to perform some festive magic in the Christmas edition of the much-loved The Repair Shop, and would love to hear from people with objects of historical or social interest in need of repair with a festive feel to them.

The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: "We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year. It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference. The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and they are some of my favourite episodes – there’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical. We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

Jay Blades and the team of experts in the workshop

The Repair Shop team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for the Christmas Episode. Please email [email protected] or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.