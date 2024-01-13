Agriculture enthusiasts, gear up! The highly anticipated annual SFM Spring Farm Machinery Shows are back bigger than ever before, promising an immersive experience for farmers, industry experts, and anyone passionate about the latest advancements in agriculture, machinery and technology this month.

With over 200 exhibitors at each show, exhibition space completely filled to capacity there are more stands, more brands and more product launches and debuts than ever before.

The Fibrus SFM Show Balmoral, will take place in the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th January.

The exhibition has grown exponentially and new for 2024 the SFM Show will welcome an all-new outdoor area. The expansion means that visitors now have over 15,000 sqm of indoor space filled to capacity with stands to explore across two huge halls as well as the outdoor area, over the course of the two day event.

A packed Logan Hall

Ideally located just off the M1 the prestigious exhibition centre will showcase the latest innovation and technology that will undoubtedly shape the future of agriculture.

The following week the Cavan show at Cavan Equestrian Centre returns on the 31st of January and 1st of February. Explore the vast array of exhibits across three large scale indoor heated halls and gain insights into the trends that will dominate the agricultural landscape in the coming year.

Each show boasts a lineup of over 200 exhibitors, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest machinery and agri brands in the market including product launches and unique show discounts.

From established industry giants to promising startups, the SFM Spring Farm Machinery Shows bring together the best in the business, ensuring attendees are exposed to top-tier products and services providing a unique platform for the industry to come together and connect.

Machinery on show from GA Allen

The 2024 shows will welcome lots of new product launches as well as giving an insight into the latest news and trends in the agri and construction industries giving visitors the chance to explore the forefront of agricultural innovation with exhibits showcasing state-of-the-art machinery and technology designed to optimise efficiency and productivity.

With doors open from 12 noon to 10 pm daily, the shows accommodate the busy schedules of farmers and industry professionals, allowing for a flexible and convenient visit.

Everything needed to make the shows as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible is catered for, with both venues fully heated and food and drink available on site.

The shows will run from 12noon until 10pm each day with admission available on the door. For more information about the shows, contact the team at AJS Promotions by calling 028 8225 2800 or email [email protected] or visit ajspromotions.com and stay up to date on social @ajsfarmshows

We look forward to welcoming you all to the 2024 Spring Farm Machinery Shows.

For more information contact the team on [email protected]. #SFMShows24