Theft of quad in Claudy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The machine reported stolen is a red Honda 500 and was taken from a shed on Cumber Road.
As enquiries continue, police appeal to anyone who was in this area between 1pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday and noticed any suspicious activity, or anything out of the ordinary to get in touch.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers also want to hear from anyone who is offered a quad matching the description of the stolen machine for sale in suspicious circumstances, or knows of its whereabouts, to call 101, quoting reference 360 of 26/09/24.
You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Crime prevention advice Police want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who notices any suspicious activity in their area, especially in rural communities, to report as soon as possible.
This could be an unusual vehicle seen parked or travelling on a road in the area, or someone calling and asking for directions. These could well be criminals cold calling to check the level of security you may or may not have.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Do not leave reporting it to police until it’s too late. Take a note of the vehicle registration number and a description of the vehicle and pass that onto police. Criminals are always on the lookout for valuable items that they can easily re-sell. For added security, people should consider locking gates, using good-quality padlocks, at yards and on laneways to prevent unauthorised vehicle access.
For more information on rural crime prevention measures visit : https://www.psni.police.uk/ruralcrime or call us on 101.