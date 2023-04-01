There are several theories behind why figs are linked with Palm Sunday

They spread branches from palm trees on the road as he approached, to pave his way. On Sunday the 2nd of April churches across the world observe Palm Sunday. It's the last Sunday in Lent and is also known as Passion Sunday and palm branches are woven into crosses to distribute to congregations.

Like Easter Sunday, there are many food traditions associated with this sacred day. Figs have a rich association with Palm Sunday. There are several theories behind this. Jesus is supposed to have cursed the fig tree on his way to Jerusalem. Another one suggests figs sustained him on his journey to the holy city or a bible story tells of Zaccheus climbing a fig tree to catch a glimpse of Jesus among the throng. In Wales it's known as Flower Day, with reference to the time of year the fig tree flowers. In various parts of England its known simply as Fig Sunday and a fig pie or figgy pudding, both made similarly to Christmas pudding with a dried variation of the fruit, combined with suet, egg and spice and steamed. Fresh figs are coming to market now and when perfectly ripe need nothing more than a gentle trickle of honey or a crumbling of blue cheese to accompany them. In the meantime dried figs are a good substitute and this week they are the main part of my recipe for chocolate fig cake. It is sweet, nutty and delicious and is accompanied by a chocolate cream.