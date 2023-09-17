Third annual Kerryhill sheep sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
James McClintock got top price with his Shearling Ewe.
Stephen Marshall got top Male price with his Shearling Ram.
Anthony Donnelly got top Lamb price with his Ewe Lamb.
Chairman Glen Latimer said it was the third annual sale for this Society.
He added: “I am delighted with the turnout and with some of the prices reached by our local breeders sheep.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"There is clearly a demand for good quality Kerryhill sheep with some of our sheep going as far as Co Clare. Albeit we have only 50 Kerryhill breeders in Northern Ireland our small society is going from strength to strength.
"I would like to thank Richard Beattie the auctioneer, our sellers, our buyers and everyone who made the day a success,” Glen added.
3rd Annual sale results:
21 shearling ewes entered
One not presented
Three not sold
Average of sold = £530
16 ewe lambs entered
Four not sold
Average of sold = £270
Three shearling rams entered
One not presented
One not sold
One sold for £480
Nine ram lambs entered
Seven not sold
Average of sold = £175
Congratulations to James McClintock on equalling the sale record of £1,000, for his shearling ewe.
Also, congratulations to Stephen Marshall on achieving top price male at £480.