Third annual Kerryhill sheep sale

James McClintock got top price with his Shearling Ewe.

Stephen Marshall got top Male price with his Shearling Ram.

Anthony Donnelly got top Lamb price with his Ewe Lamb.

One of the top winners on the day

Chairman Glen Latimer said it was the third annual sale for this Society.

He added: “I am delighted with the turnout and with some of the prices reached by our local breeders sheep.

"There is clearly a demand for good quality Kerryhill sheep with some of our sheep going as far as Co Clare. Albeit we have only 50 Kerryhill breeders in Northern Ireland our small society is going from strength to strength.

"I would like to thank Richard Beattie the auctioneer, our sellers, our buyers and everyone who made the day a success,” Glen added.

Checking out the stock ahead of the sale

3rd Annual sale results:

21 shearling ewes entered

One not presented

Three not sold

The competition was keen at this third annual sale

Average of sold = £530

16 ewe lambs entered

Four not sold

Average of sold = £270

One of the winners on the day

Three shearling rams entered

One not presented

One not sold

One sold for £480

Nine ram lambs entered

Seven not sold

Average of sold = £175

Congratulations to James McClintock on equalling the sale record of £1,000, for his shearling ewe.