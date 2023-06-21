Thousands flock to local farms for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

​The local farming community celebrated another success as almost 13,500 visitors from across Northern Ireland and further afield flocked to 21 farms across Friday to Sunday for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

The event, run by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with the support of title sponsor Bank of Ireland, as well as ASDA, Moy Park, NFU Mutual, the Livestock and Meat Commission, Thompsons, Everun, Gilfresh and the Irish Farmers’ Journal, is one of the biggest awareness initiatives to reconnect consumers with farms and farm producers, as well as showcasing the excellent work farmers do to maintain animal welfare and care for their environment.

Over the course of the event, school children and the general public got to meet friendly and knowledgeable farm hosts, were up close and personal with a variety of animals, and experienced the joys of life on a working farm.

The engaging atmosphere was further enhanced by an assortment of games and activities for children and local suppliers on-site that captivated both young and old alike.

William Irvine, deputy president for the Ulster Farmers’ Union said: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the countless visitors who took part in the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.

"The event's success would not have been possible without the generous support of the sponsors, whose contribution played a vital role in ensuring its smooth operation. Furthermore, we would like to pass on special thanks to the farm hosts who opened their gates and warmly welcomed guests, sharing their wealth of knowledge and showcasing their passion for farming.”

This year's high attendance is a testament to the ongoing popularity and significance of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. By offering an engaging and educational experience, it continues to foster a deep appreciation for farming practices while creating lasting memories for attendees of all ages.

Richard Primrose, Agri-Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK said: “Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has been a real celebration of our farming and food community and we are delighted to have welcomed so many visitors to the participating farms over the weekend.

"We are proud to help provide a unique experience, through Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, to bring consumers behind the gate to see the energy and pride behind our thriving agri-food industry. A huge thank you also to each of the farms who so warmly welcomed every visitor to their working farm.”

The Ulster Farmers' Union looks forward to building upon the success of this year's event and eagerly anticipates the next Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. With the continued support of the community, sponsors, and farm hosts, they are committed to delivering an even more remarkable experience in the future.

