Thousands flock to Moira to celebrate the 10th Moira Speciality Food Fair

The quaint village of Moira came alive over the weekend to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the much-loved Moira Speciality Food Fair.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council it exceeded all expectations, transforming Moira Demesne into a vibrant foodlovers’ haven. Across two sunshine lit days, over 14,000 artisan food lovers converged to celebrate local and regional artisan food and drink in a festival bursting with flavour, creativity and family enjoyment.

Visitors strolled the picturesque grounds and were greeted by an inspired blend of Northern Irish agrifood producers, street food vendors, chef demonstrations from the likes of Chris McGowan and Noel McMeel, crafts and lively entertainment.

Commenting on the success of another Moira Speciality Food Fair, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Councillor Claire Kemp, said: "This year’s Moira Speciality Food Fair was a true celebration of ten incredible years of local food, drink and community spirit. It’s been inspiring to watch this event grow, not just in size, but in the quality and variety of producers it attracts. There’s a real sense of pride in seeing so many talented artisans and small businesses thriving here.

“What makes this event so special is the energy and enthusiasm that fills Moira Demesne during it. From the friendly traders and delicious street food to the live music and family fun, the atmosphere was buzzing. It’s also fantastic to see the positive impact on local village businesses, with footfall and interest spilling well beyond the event site. This kind of collaboration is exactly what drives local economic growth and strengthens our sense of place.”

The artisan Food Hall showcased a stellar lineup of returning favourites such as Ispini Charcuterie, Tom and Ollie, The Daily Apron, Ballylisk of Armagh, Bakery Next Door, Monto’s Chocolates, The Curious Farmer and Tullyveery Market Garden. Newcomers added fresh flair—Johnson’s Coffee, The Pie Shop Moira, Little Cake Works (specialising in glutenfree bakes) and Corleggy Cheese from County Cavan brought exciting new tastes to the mix.

The Street Food Hub was a major draw as always, featuring beloved local names including The Square Bistro with its Airstream trailer which served up signature Korean Chicken. In addition, The Flavoursmyth, Simply Scampi, The Hatch and Spanish cuisine specialist, Tapitas added sensational flavours to enjoy.

The council also made sure to shine a light on August ‘Craft Month’ by showcasing some talented local crafters in the lineup including, Amber Jordan Designs and Mud Ireland. The ‘Talking Shop’ Tent was also a big hit as it welcomed a diverse range of farmers to producers who drew the crowds in with their unique stories.

This year’s Moira Speciality Food Fair offered an energetic celebration of regional talent, culinary creativity, and community spirit. With brilliant producer showcases, delectable street food, inspiring chef sessions, and familyfriendly entertainment all underlined by seamless logistics, this milestone event lived up to and exceeded expectations.