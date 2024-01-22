Three trees have fallen at the Dark Hedges as a result of the unyielding power of Storm Isha last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world-famous beech tree avenue in Co Antrim was planted around 250 years ago with the trees having a life expectancy of 150-200 years. This is the most recent loss from the group of over 80 trees.

Storm damage has happened regularly at the site and every storm presents a possibility of damage to these aged, mature heritage trees. Although their loss is difficult to accept for their huge audience of admirers, their longevity is not without risk or surprise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The avenue of trees on the Bregagh Road near Stranocum, Co. Antrim was planted as a grand entrance to Gracehill House around 1775 and has achieved worldwide fame

The iconic Dark Hedges. Pic: Discover NI

through its use as a location in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Tree management experts Arbor Consulting undertook a survey of the site in June 2023 with their recommendations being implemented in late 2023.

On 20th November work commenced to remove five trees with additional work to preserve the health of many of the remaining trees in the avenue.

The work in November was undertaken by Timbertec (NI) on behalf of the landowners and Dark Hedges Preservation Trust with the cooperation of Causeway

Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of the fallen trees had been given a clean bill of health. The strength of Isha, with gusts last experienced during the infamous hurricane of 1987, took no regard to the health of the trees. A third tree, which had been identified as a possible candidate for removal also fell. Significant work had been undertaken on this tree to ensure that in the event of it falling it posed no risk to the public. As predicted the tree fell away from the road and fell harmlessly into an adjacent field.

CCGHT CEO Graham Thompson commented: “The work undertaken before Christmas was timely and reduced risks to the public. The site has now been cleared by our tree surgeons TimbertecNI and the public will again be safe to return once weather warnings have been removed. A further condition survey will be undertaken in the next few days.