Thrilling finish at the 2025 Federation quiz final

The evening was expertly led by Quiz Master Norman Greer, ably assisted by his wife Janice, who together delivered a challenging and intellectually stimulating quiz.

With questions that rivalled the difficulty of University Challenge, the competition kept everyone on their toes across eight tightly contested categories.

As the rounds progressed, the scores remained incredibly close, with only a few points separating the top four teams. The final round proved to be a true nail-biter, culminating in a dramatic finish with just one point between the top two teams.

Winners: Roe Valley Area Team – Kate Mark, Jen Mark, and Christine Wilson (Myroe WI)

Runners-Up: Lagan Area Team – Ann Simpson, Susan Maxwell, and Lore Ferris (Drumbeg WI)

Brenda Richardson, Federation Chair, had the honour of presenting the prestigious Orr Burns Salver to the victorious Roe Valley team.

Following the excitement of the quiz, guests were treated to a delicious supper provided by the ladies of Kells & Connor WI, whose hospitality was warmly appreciated by all.

Congratulations to all participants for making the evening such a memorable success!

1 . Quiz 2025 (5) Federation Chair.jpg Christine Rankine (left), Chair of Magazine & Leisure Sub-Committee and Brenda Richardson, Chair of the Federation of Women's Institutes of Northern Ireland Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Quiz 2025 (2) Ladies of Kells Connor.jpg Ladies of Kells and Connor. Photo: freelance Photo Sales