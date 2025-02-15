‘Time out’ timely reminder for the farming community

That’s the message from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Rural Health and Wellbeing team who are reminding farmers and the rural community about the importance of taking time away from the farm to rest, relax and recharge.

The Trust has a proven track record of developing initiatives which are designed specifically for rural communities and farming families, including the Farm Families Health Checks Programme, Farmers’ Choir NI, and a social prescribing project for rural men.

A Supper Club for rural women, developed by the Trust in partnership with a local café in Cullybackey, has just concluded its successful second season. Based on the simple idea of bringing women together to enjoy a meal and have a chat, the get-togethers offer a valuable opportunity for busy rural women to relax and unwind in friendly surroundings.

Alongside this, a successful model for bringing rural older men together to enjoy mutual interests, farming and rural history-based trips and projects has been adopted across Northern Ireland, while the original group, based in Portglenone, continues to go from strength to strength through a partnership with Bann Maine West Community Cluster.

Yvonne Carson, Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, said: “We work with a range of organisations with a strong rural remit to help reduce health inequalities in rural areas and we are proud of what we have achieved so far.

“We recognise that the rural landscape has changed significantly over the years with a gradual decrease in the number of services, events and activities with a rural focus, and our work is focussed on addressing these important social gaps.

“Mobile shops, once a regular feature in the countryside, selling groceries, fruit and vegetables are almost a thing of the past and events like dances and concerts are less frequent too, and even more so since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There seems to be less people to talk to and less callers to the farm. And sometimes when people do call, you might even think you don’t have the time to talk to them.

“Through our work, we want to remind people to take some time for their own health and wellbeing, both physical and emotional.

“Agriculture is a great industry to work in and many people couldn’t imagine doing anything else but sometimes it can feel like the challenges are never ending.

“Joining a group or taking time out to spend with friends, family and other like-minded people can help to counter this, and will give you some much needed breathing space to face the next set of demands that come our way.”

“As farmers, we know the benefit of maintaining our machinery and equipment, so as your farm’s greatest asset, be sure to make some time for yourself and do something you enjoy. Just remember, taking time out is not an expense, it is an investment!”

If you would like to find out more information about the Northern Trust’s work within rural communities email [email protected]

Yvonne Carson, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust's Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, pictured with some of those who attended the successful Rural Ladies Supper Club in Cullybackey.

Some of those who attended a recent celebration event for the Rural Men's Group.

Yvonne Carson, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust's Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, pictured with the Focus on the Farm Family group from Larne during a recent trip to Killymoon Castle in Cookstown.