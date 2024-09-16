Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tirlán and Baileys are collaborating for the third year in a row to offer bursaries worth €1,000 to family farm milk and grain suppliers beginning their degree studies in Agricultural Science.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bursaries are part of a Tirlán and Baileys Sustainable Farming Academy collaboration and are open to Tirlán family members beginning their degree studies in Agricultural Science in UCD, UCC, DkIT or the South East Technological University.

Recognising the significant changes taking place in farming, the bursary programme aims to support the next generation of Tirlán suppliers as they focus on enhancing the environmental and economic performance of their family farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tirlán Members are requested to complete a form available through the Tirlán FarmLife website APPLICATION: Bursary for family members of Tirlán Members (office.com) and submit a personal statement, outlining how being awarded a bursary would support their studies.

2023 Bursary Award winners, Michael Ryan, Sinead Cusack and Joshua Mills pictured along with Seán Molloy, CEO, Tirlán; Aine Kavanagh, Marketing Manager, Baileys Global Brand Team at DIAGEO; Aisling Gorman, Global Sustainability Marketing Director at Baileys and John Murphy, Chairperson, Tirlán.

The content of the personal statement is important, as it will be used to guide eligibility. All eligible candidates will be entered into a randomised draw based on the college they are attending. The closing date for bursary applications is 31st October 2024 and bursary winners will be announced in November 2024.

In order to be eligible for this student bursary, applicants must be a family member of a Tirlán supplier, John Murphy, Tirlán Chairperson explained.

“The aim of the Sustainable Farming Academy and the bursary awards is to support our suppliers and their families in addressing environmental, economic and social change by giving them the skills and knowledge to farm more sustainably into the future, as outlined in our Living Proof sustainability strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the third year we’ve run the Academy and the bursary programme. We are delighted to be able to support our farm family suppliers and would ask anyone interested to apply well in advance of the October 31st deadline.”

Aisling Gorman, Sustainability Marketing Manager, Baileys, said: “Baileys is a proud Tirlán partner since 1974 and it makes sense that we would join forces to offer upskilling and education opportunities to farmers in sustainable farming practices, so that together we can drive positive change and shape the future of farming in Ireland. We believe the Sustainable Farming Academy can drive big changes in farming practices and we are immensely proud to support this initiative. Together, we are working for change.”