The announcement comes just a week after the farmer-owned co-operative announced a significant support package for its milk suppliers who are also experiencing ongoing challenges due to the prolonged period of above average rainfall.Twenty20 Beef Club Advance PaymentTirlán and its Twenty20 Beef Club processing partner, Kepak, have come together to offer an optional €30 per head Advance Payment to Club members who are contracted to supply beef animals through the Club before the end of September.Tillage challengesTirlán Chairperson John Murphy said that the Co-op is acutely aware of the significant challenges being experienced by its tillage farmers. “There was very little opportunity to sow crops after last harvest, which significantly reduced autumn plantings. This is now being compounded by the wet spring, with most farmers having little or no spring crops sown due to very poor ground conditions. Growers now face a race against time to get crops in the ground if soil conditions improve.

The key elements of the tillage support package from Tirlán Co-op are as follows:- Tirlán will make an optional €15/tonne Advance Payment available to all grain suppliers based on their grain volumes supplied in 2023. This payment will be interest-free and will be set-off by way of deduction against actual grain payments due by Tirlán to the supplier for grain supplied at harvest 2024. The Advance Payment, which will be made to the trading accounts of participating grain suppliers, will offer approximately €3,500 of interest-free cashflow support to an average grain supplier;- An extension of the Fertilizer Credit Scheme to the end of August – this offer of interest-free credit on crop fertilizer purchases normally ends in March;

- Tirlán will facilitate collaboration agreements between tillage farmers and the livestock sector. In these farmer-to-farmer arrangements, livestock farmers can be charged for 50% of the seed, fertiliser, agro-chemicals and other inputs required by tillage farmers to grow fodder crops such as maize, beet and other forage crops. These arrangements should utilise the well-established Contract Forage Cropping Agreement developed by Teagasc.

Tirlán announces €4 million support package for tillage and Twenty20 Beef Club

Seán Molloy, Tirlán Chief Executive Designate, said the Co-op is putting in place targeted supports to assist its tillage farmers.