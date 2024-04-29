Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the new partnership arrangement, many of Tirlán’s network of 2,300 employees will fundraise for the mental health charity. Tirlán will also make a corporate donation to support Aware’s invaluable work in communities nationwide.

The move will also raise awareness of the essential role Aware plays in Ireland today, as the national organisation supporting people impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and related mood conditions. In 2023, Aware directly supported up to 40,000 people via its support and education services.

Last year alone, Tirlán and its employees raised €116,000 for worthy causes and created a positive impact in communities across the south-east, midlands and north-east.

Pictured at the launch of the charity partnership (LtoR) were Dr Susan Brannick, Aware’s Clinical Director; Stephen Butterly, Aware’s Head of Fundraising and Dr Lisa Koep, Tirlán’s Chief ESG Officer. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Tirlán, which is home to many household brands such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Wexford, mymilkman.ie and GAIN Animal Nutrition, also proudly supports its communities through donations of funding and product via its 11 production facilities and 52 retail branches.

Tirlán Chairperson, John Murphy explained: “As a farmer-owned cooperative, we’re rooted in our communities and eager to support worthy causes that make a real difference on the ground. The incidence of anxiety and depression was exacerbated during the pandemic when people were forced to isolate and cut out social interactions. This has left an enduring legacy.

“Aware plays an even more vital role in such a prevailing environment and we’re delighted to support the charity’s work. Farming and living in rural Ireland can be isolating at times. But organisations like Aware are breaking the stigma, encouraging people to talk and to get support. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. We’re honoured to play our part in supporting Aware’s work.”

Dr Lisa Koep, Tirlán’s Chief ESG Officer, was one of over 140 employees who last year took part in the Tour de Tirlán cycle and the Two Peaks charity climb, two of Tirlán’s biggest fundraising events. “Our employees and our farmers are among the most generous and contribute a lot to charitable causes.

“We pledged to give back to our communities as part of our Living Proof sustainability strategy. Our partnership with Aware is Living Proof in action. We look forward to the positive impact working together will have in all of our communities, inside and outside of Tirlán.”

Stephen Butterly, Head of Fundraising at Aware, commented: “We are honoured to have been chosen as Tirlán’s new charity partner. Depression is a significant societal issue that is impacting families and communities all over Ireland, every single day. We want to be here for everyone who needs us, and recognition and support from corporate organisations like Tirlán benefit us hugely in our quest to achieve that.

“We know stigma is still inhibiting some people from accessing supports, particularly in rural and isolated areas, with many people citing shame, embarrassment, or fear of judgement for delaying accessing supports.

“Charity partnerships like this one with Tirlán do much more than fundraise to support our nationwide services. They raise awareness. They break the stigma. They start conversations about how people are feeling, what supports can be accessed and can make a real difference to the many out there who are still struggling in silence.”

As well as raising €116,000 for charity last year, Tirlán also provided significant support to the Cois Nore cancer service in Kilkenny and supported other activities in the communities where its network of 11 production facilities and 52 retail branches are based. It also partnered with Riding for the Disabled Ireland to assist the charitable organisation in its ongoing drive to recruit volunteers and appropriate riding centres for its riders.