Tirlán honours outstanding suppliers at Co-op’s Dairy and Sustainability Awards

Pictured are Tirlán Milk Suppliers of the Year, John and Mary Byrne from Dungarvan Co Waterford.

Tirlán, Ireland’s leading farmer-owned dairy and grain co-operative, is celebrating and rewarding excellence, innovation, and commitment among its family farm milk suppliers at its Dairy and Sustainability Awards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which took place today Tuesday, April 29th, recognise the long-standing commitment of Tirlán’s dedicated suppliers to delivering high-quality, sustainably produced milk from grass-based herds across Ireland. Many farmers have been supplying Tirlán and caring for the land for several generations.

A total of 16 awards were presented across a variety of categories, from exceptional milk quality and milk solids to environmental stewardship and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the afternoon was the announcement of the Byrne family from near Dungarvan in Waterford as Tirlán Milk Supplier of the Year. The award recognises their outstanding performance across the board in a variety of areas, key among them milk quality, sustainability, and animal welfare.

Pictured with the Byrne family from Dungarvan, Co Waterford, who won the TirlÃ¡n Milk Supplier of the Year award, were TirlÃ¡n CEO SeÃ¡n Molloy; John and Mary Byrne and TirlÃ¡n Chair John Murphy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke NO REPRO FEE

John Murphy, Chairperson of Tirlán, congratulated all recipients: “These awards are a celebration of the passion, care, and innovation that our family farm suppliers bring to their work every day. It all starts on the family farm and it’s about so much more than milk. It’s about the family farm business. It’s about values, progress, and pride in doing the right thing.

“The quality of Irish milk and of our Irish family farm model based on grass-fed is our unique selling point around the globe. It’s something we’re very proud of and it is winning us new markets and new customers every day. Our R&D and innovation teams are adding value to this quality milk, allowing us to deliver nutritious food and ingredients solutions for our customers as well as enhanced, consistent market opportunities for our suppliers. Congratulations to our overall Milk Supplier of the Year and to all our category winners for raising the bar for Irish dairy.”

Seán Molloy, CEO of Tirlán, added: “We are incredibly proud of our suppliers and their commitment to quality and sustainability. They are the reason our products are trusted across Ireland and around the world. Working with our suppliers, we continue focus on innovation, enhancing biodiversity, protecting our waterways, embracing new technology and new ways of working to reduce carbon. Our strong focus on farming with nature and animal welfare ensures we are building a better, more resilient future for Irish dairy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John and Mary Byrne from Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Co Waterford were presented with the Milk Supplier of the Year award. John is the fifth generation to farm there and says the family farm is very special to him. “We put huge emphasis on animal health, whether it be the calves or the cows. We try to keep their nutrition right at all times. Grass is number one and we try to get as much quality grass into them as we can.

Pictured with the Byrne family from Dungarvan, Co Waterford, who won the TirlÃ¡n Milk Supplier of the Year award, were TirlÃ¡n CEO SeÃ¡n Molloy; John's mother Mary Byrne; Mary and John Byrne; John' s father Eamon Byrne; TirlÃ¡n Chair John Murphy and Molly Byrne. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke NO REPRO FEE

“If we don’t look after this country and this earth, nobody else is going to. We have to keep things right on farm. The vast majority of farmers are doing that and doing it very well.”

Tirlán family farm suppliers have a long heritage of delivering the highest quality milk from well-managed, grass-fed herds for consumers to enjoy through many award-winning products, including the number one dairy brand, Avonmore.

Suppliers have also been exceptional adopters of new technologies and continue to further enhance sustainability on their farms through a focus on reducing on-farm emissions and allowing space for nature. Over 99% of Tirlán milk suppliers are signed up to the cooperative’s Sustainability Action Payments initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just last year, Tirlán became the first company to achieve Origin Green Gold Membership five years in a row. It is the highest form of membership a company can attain in any given year, highlighting its excellence in sustainable food production.

Tirlán Dairy and Sustainability Award Winners 2025

Tirlán Sustainability Champion: Alan and Cheryl Poole, Rose Bridge Farm Ltd, Ballyowen, Gorey, Co. Wexford

Farming for Water Champion: Donal Kavanagh, Carrigeen Dairy Ltd, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow

Milk Solids Champion: John & Mary Byrne Ltd, Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avonmore Fresh Milk Supplier: John, Mona and Mark Finnegan, Ballyrath, Navan, Co. Meath

Milk Quality Award – over 600,000l: Graham Farms, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh

Milk Quality Award – under 600,000l: Dermot, Angela & Noel Kehoe, Ballycullane, New Ross, Co. Wexford

North Region Award: John & Sean McDonnell, Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co. Louth

East Region Award: Sean Tracey, Tomhaggard, Co. Wexford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Region Award: John Kirwan Jnr, Butlerstown, Co. Waterford

West Region Award: Jimmy & Sarah Morris, GlenGoole, Co. Tipperary

Young Farmer Award: Martin O'Reilly, Killeshin, Co. Carlow

New Entrant Award: John Doyle, Ballygarret, Gorey, Co. Wexford

Farming Ambassador: Brian Rohan, Mountrath, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathal Moran Innovation Award: Bryan & Gail Daniels, Bawnlusk, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny

Farming Appreciation: Aidan O'Halloran, Tullow, Co. Carlow

Driver Recognition: Daniel O'Brien, from DJ O’Brien & Sons from Tallow, Co. Waterford