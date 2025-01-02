Tirlán launches 2025 Trading Bonus Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tirlán has announced details of its 2025 Trading Bonus Scheme, which aims to reward farmer members and customers for their loyalty and trade with Tirlán.

Tirlán chairperson John Murphy said: “The 2025 Trading Bonus Scheme is an evolution of the very successful Trading Bonus Scheme that has operated since 2018. The Trading Bonus rewards farmers for trading with Tirlán. In 2025, we have changed the focus of the milk supplier element of the Trading Bonus to help our farmers drive milk solids production. We would like to thank all our customers and suppliers for their continued support of Tirlán”.

2025 Dairy Feed Bonus

Tirlán chairperson John Murphy said: “Data from our new Milk Solids Tracker has highlighted the importance of adequate feeding in the spring to improve milk solids production and set herds up for good full season performance. In response, we are reshaping the dairy element of the Trading Bonus Scheme to focus on driving milk solids production through peak.”

In 2025, a Dairy Feed Bonus of €30 per tonne will be available on purchases of GAIN Dairy Feed made between 1 January and 30 April (subject to an overall maximum quantity of 110,000 tonnes).

In addition, a Calf Milk Replacer Bonus payment of €60 per tonne will be available for purchases of GAIN Calf Milk Replacer during the same period (subject to an overall maximum of 2,000 tonnes).

Both the Dairy Feed Bonus and the Calf Milk Replacer payment are only available to end-user (farmer) customers. In the case of non-Tirlán milk suppliers, the Dairy Feed Bonus is confined to active customers of Tirlán who have purchased dairy feed using their trading account in the last 12 months.

Explaining the background to the focus on driving milk solids growth, Tirlán Chief Agribusiness Officer Ailish Byrne said: “Increasing milk solids output has the potential to drive higher farm profitability. This reshaped Dairy Feed Bonus is one of a number of measures aimed at helping our farmer members and customers increase their productivity. We have recently launched our online Milk Solids Tracker which is helping farmers to improve farm efficiency and profitability.”

2025 Grain Trading Bonus

The Grain Trading Bonus will continue to offer a payment of up to €10 per tonne of grain supplied for input purchases of greater than €60 per tonne in 2025 from Tirlán. A bonus rate of €7.50 per tonne will apply for input purchases of between €50 and €60 per tonne, while a rate of €5 per tonne will apply for input spend of €40 - €50 per tonne. The payments apply to both green and dried grain supplies from harvest 2025.

Beef and Sheep Feed Trading Bonus

Beef and sheep farmer customers of Tirlán that are Co-op Members will qualify for a Feed Bonus on their tonnes purchased throughout the full year of 2025.

For non-milk suppliers, the 2025 Beef and Sheep Feed Trading Bonus will be €10 per tonne of Beef and Sheep Feed products purchased from Tirlán;

For non-milk suppliers, the 2025 Feed Trading Bonus will be €3 per tonne for straights. The feed trading bonus is not open to dairy feed purchases or to milk suppliers.