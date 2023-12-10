NI Water has launched its annual ‘Be Prepared for Winter’ campaign.

This a timely reminder for farmers to inspect all drinking troughs, outdoor taps and outhouses for leaks. You should also keep an eye on your water meter for high flows. A high flow on your water meter (Non-Domestic Customers) will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within your property. You should turn off this water supply and repair the leak immediately to avoid a higher water bill later.

NI Water has also joined forces with NIE Networks, Openreach and Phoenix Energy, to remind the public of the ways to stay connected during the winter weather.

The aim of the campaign is to give advice to customers on how to prepare for potential interruptions to water, broadband, gas or electricity as a result of any adverse weather. It also highlights the ways customers can contact the four utility companies if they do experience a disruption to supply.

A frozen drinking trough in Fermanagh

The campaign also raises awareness of the services NI Water, NIE Networks, Openreach and Phoenix Energy have for vulnerable customers; those who need a

little extra support at any time of the year. Special teams and resources are in place to provide additional assistance where needed.

Stephanie McCullagh, NI Water’s Director of Customer and Operations, explained: “We have all seen how quickly the weather can cause havoc and disruption to our daily lives. Flooding and severe winds can devastate homes and businesses in a matter of hours. While we cannot prevent adverse weather, we can try to prepare for it. As utility providers we understand the importance of our services in enabling people to live and work.

“We all have dedicated, experienced staff working behind the scenes 24/7 to keep our networks operating. If we do experience damage to our networks, our engineers will mobilise as soon as it is safe to do so to get our customers connected again as quickly as possible.”

To report any faults or in the case of any emergencies people are being advised to contact the following numbers:

• NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com

• NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk

• Openreach: 08000 23 20 23 or visit openreach.co.uk

• Phoenix Energy: 03454 55 55 55 or visit phoenixenergyni.com

Stephanie commented: “Farms are among our most vulnerable groups if they lose their water supply. The effects of dealing with the aftermath of a burst pipe on a farm cannot be underestimated. Water is the single most important requirement for livestock. It is therefore vital farmers have a clean constant supply of water.

“On a wider scale, the impact of thousands of litres of water pouring out of burst water pipes can put a huge strain on the distribution network.”

There are a number of ways farmers can protect their property including:

• Check meters on a regular basis. A higher reading may indicate a leak which should be located and repaired as quickly as possible;

- Ensure that you have good understanding of the layout of pipework within your land;

- Consider mapping the line of the pipework, which can extend over several acres of land;

- Know where your stop valves are located;

- Ideally, install a number of stop valves to isolate water supply to disused areas of the farm during the winter months;

- Check for and repair any leakage promptly to reduce water bills, which are a major liability for a working farm;

- Inspect remote troughs which may not be used at this time of year, particularly the exposed pipe leading into the trough; if cattle are inside consider turning the supply to the trough off;

- Ensure all underground pipes are buried 750 millimetres below ground level.

- Ensure any pipes within buildings are insulated.