Toft joins UFU policy team

Daniel Toft joined the UFU in June as legislation and rural enterprise policy officer

​Daniel Toft joined the UFU in June as legislation and rural enterprise policy officer

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​I am originally from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and currently based in Belfast.

Growing up, I was closely connected to agriculture through our family business, which repairs and maintains commercial and agricultural vehicles. This gave me early exposure to the challenges local farmers face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academically, I hold a First-Class Honours BA in politics from Queen’s University, Belfast, and I am due to complete my MSc in political science at the London School of Economics in August.

Throughout my studies, I’ve focused on policy, governance and building a strong analytical skillset and a clear understanding of the policy environment that affects the agri-food sector.

Prior to university, I worked in UK Parliament supporting politicians with policy and communications, and have volunteered across a number of political charities and organisations.

My interest in the policy officer role comes from a genuine passion for representing and supporting rural communities and agriculture, a sector that is both economically vital and culturally significant in Northern Ireland. I am motivated by the chance to work where policy, advocacy and practical farming come together, using my experience in policy, working with stakeholders and communications, to help shape outcomes that matter to members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked in Parliament, for charities and in volunteer leadership roles, I am experienced in researching and understanding complex policy, producing clear briefings and ensuring stakeholders’ voices are heard in the political process. I see the UFU as the ideal organisation to combine my policy and political expertise with my longstanding interest in agriculture and rural affairs, representing farmers to tackle challenges like post-Brexit regulations, sustainability requirements and legislation change.

I am looking forward to being part of a trusted organisation that stands up for its members and helps shape agricultural policy in a way that protects farmers’ interests and promotes a sustainable future for rural communities. I want to contribute by using my policy research and stakeholder engagement skills to ensure members’ voices are effectively represented to decision-makers, that clear and practical information reaches farmers, and that the UFU continues to be seen as the authoritative voice of Northern Ireland farming.

I hope my work will help farmers navigate new challenges, strengthen the farming community’s resilience and ensure the sector remains viable for future generations.