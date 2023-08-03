With a 6am shearing start, Tom was off and making great progress after smashing his first run with a fantastic 193 sheep sheared.

The rest of the day didn’t disappoint as Tom moved through each run, shearing more sheep than anticipated for each run.

Run 2 he sheared 167, run three he sheared 176, run 4 he sheared 163 and for his final run he emptied the tank and sheared 159 sheep in the set time frame.

Tom Perry with Gillian Reid, head of Farm Support. Picture: Rural Support

The target was set at 708 sheep to be sheared in the 9 hours, Tom managed to completely smash the record, shearing an amazing 858 sheep making him the new record holder!

Taking on this record was no easy task. Tom has been training, preparing and working extremely hard all year to make the record attempt possible. He has had a fantastic team of people working away in the background, helping to make it all happen.

Commenting on the fantastic success of the event as the chosen charity, CEO of Rural Support Veronica Morris, said: “What an exceptional man Tom is! We are just delighted that he is the new Irish record holder and helped to raise the profile of Rural Support and our work across the nation and further afield, at the same time.

"The atmosphere was electric at the event with everyone cheering Tom on and we had lots of good conversations about the work of Rural Support as well with the audience. We are so grateful to Tom and his team for everything they have done for the charity.”

Through this event and record attempt, Tom has helped raised awareness of Rural Support and their work with farmers and farming families, highlighting the importance of support when it is needed and looking out for yourself and those around you to help run a successful farm business and work together as a farming family.

If you are interested in raising awareness and funds for Rural Support through an event you are organising, please reach out to the team today. Contact Clodagh Crowe on

clod[email protected] or call the office line on 0288676 0040.