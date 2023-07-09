There will be over 200 top class sheep forward from over forty breeders available to meet the needs of Pedigree and Commercial Flock owners alike.

Commenting on the forthcoming sale NI Branch Chairman Patrick McVerry said: “The NI Branch Premier Export Show & Sale on the 14th and 15th July gives the commercial farmer and breeders the first opportunity to select from the top pick of NI Suffolk Breeders ram lambs. This year again sees the inclusion of top quality Suffolk females for sale."

Looking at the catalogue, ram lambs included for sale are sired by some of the breeds top rams namely 75,000gns Cairnton Chaos, 44,000gns Ballinatone Showstopper, 40,000gns Lakeview Fury, 26,000gns Birness Freedom, Forkins McCoy and Lakeview Rodney, 13,000gns Ballynacannon Hakuna Matata and Strathbogie Joel to name a few of those represented.

Left to right: Ben Lamb, Vice Chairman Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch, Alan Murdock, Danske Bank Representative, Orla Butler, Branch Secretary. Picture: Suffolk Society

The outlook for the Suffolk breed in Northern Ireland is the envy of many other Branches and Clubs throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe.

With so many enthusiastic young breeders this is why Northern Ireland Suffolks are at the forefront of the market and NI breeders have led the way in sourcing the best genetics the breed has to offer and ultimately producing top quality lambs with proven characteristics of superior growth, rate early maturity and excellent conformation giving commercial customers a healthy return in tight times.

Alan Murdock representing lead sponsors Danske Bank said: “We are once again delighted to be able to sponsor the NI Suffolk Society’s premier show and sale in Ballymena.

"The event showcases some of the best bloodlines of the Suffolk breed in Northern Ireland and will no doubt attract major interest not only from those already involved in the breed but also those wishing to commence production.

"Danske Bank has enjoyed a long tradition of supporting the agri community in Northern Ireland and supporting this event demonstrates not only our commitment to the thriving sheep sector on the island, but also to the community as a whole. We would like to wish all exhibitors the best of luck in the show and good fortune in the sale ring in what will surely be another highlight of the local agri calendar.”

Judging under the knowledgeable eye of Scottish breeder James Wallace, of the Claycrop Flock gets underway at 2pm on Friday, 14th July with the sale commencing at 10.30am on Saturday, 15th July.

All sheep will be eligible for immediate export to Southern Ireland, UK and Europe on the day of the sale. Transport will be available.

Online bidding available through Marteye. To get registered or approved log on to ballymena.martye.ie or contact Ballymena Livestock Mart Office PH: + 44 28 25633470

Catalogues can be viewed online at www.suffolksheep.org or further details can be obtained by contacting Secretary Orla Butler on + 44 7841117252.