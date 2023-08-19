The competition is in its 40th year and is one of the longest sponsorship collaborations between Diageo, the owner of Baileys Irish Cream and Tirlán, who supply the cream from its site in Virginia.

The event is a celebration of the quality and provenance of the brand’s ingredients and its links to the community in Virginia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Holstein Friesian breeding community is expected to come out in force to mark the milestone year for the competition and for the Show’s 80th Anniversary.

Sam & John McCormick from Co. Down who won the 2022 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow and are returning to the Virginia Showgrounds on 23 August to compete again. Pi: www.forphoto.ie

According to local competition co-ordinator, Patrick Gaynor, the occasion and the prestige of the competition has attracted breeders the length and breadth of Ireland. A total of 30 cows are expected to converge from as far afield as Co. Donegal, to Co Cork; and from Co. Down to Co. Wexford.

Last year’s winners were the Co. Down father and son team Sam and John McCormick who are expected to make the trip again: “We were delighted to win such a prestigious competition. The quality of the cows on show and the atmosphere of the packed ringside makes it a day to remember.”

The Irish Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D. will present the top prize alongside the Corporate Relations Director of Diageo Ireland Shane Kelly and the Chairman of Tirlán, John Murphy.

Mark Logan from Co. Down will have the tough task of judging on the day with Michael Taffe performing the role of M.C. for the crowds.