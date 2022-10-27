Top drawer entry for Great Bonanza Suffolk Female Sale
Plans are well in hand for the forthcoming Great Bonanza Suffolk Female Sale featuring some of the best known flocks in the business. It's set to take place at the new sales venue of Jalex Farms, 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Saturday 5th November, 2.30pm.
William Tait (Burnview) has teamed up with James Alexander (Jalex) to bring you an action packed catalogue of over 120 first class females, and will incorporate guest consignors Bannview, Bessiebelle, Craigdoo, Donbraid, Leitrim, Oakbridge
The Great Bonanza Female Sale is a well established event which runs each year and offers a golden opportunity to tap into top drawer genetics within the breed.
This year's sale includes the entire crop of Jalex gimmers from James Alexander. There is an all star line-up right across the board with an array of top proven sires and sought after female lines making this sale an absolute must for new and established breeders.
Most Popular
The sale is being conducted by Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers with James Little in the rostrum. Full catalogue will be available to view on marteye.ie.
Everyone is welcome to the sale with online bidding also available.
All stock is eligible for export to UK and ROI.
Still the leading domestic terminal sire breed throughout the UK and Ireland, the Suffolk is one of our oldest, domestic British breeds.
Advertisement
For pre-sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 William Tait 07833968417 or auctioneer James Little 07872840685.
Advertisement