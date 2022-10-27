Top drawer entry for Great Bonanza Suffolk Female Sale

William Tait (Burnview) has teamed up with James Alexander (Jalex) to bring you an action packed catalogue of over 120 first class females, and will incorporate guest consignors Bannview, Bessiebelle, Craigdoo, Donbraid, Leitrim, Oakbridge

The Great Bonanza Female Sale is a well established event which runs each year and offers a golden opportunity to tap into top drawer genetics within the breed.

This year's sale includes the entire crop of Jalex gimmers from James Alexander. There is an all star line-up right across the board with an array of top proven sires and sought after female lines making this sale an absolute must for new and established breeders.

There are 9 classy females included from Jack Smyths Bessiebell flock including this flashy entry sired by Frongoy Rocket.

The sale is being conducted by Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers with James Little in the rostrum. Full catalogue will be available to view on marteye.ie.

Everyone is welcome to the sale with online bidding also available.

All stock is eligible for export to UK and ROI.

Still the leading domestic terminal sire breed throughout the UK and Ireland, the Suffolk is one of our oldest, domestic British breeds.

Advertisement

This daughter of Strathbogie Joel from Burnview goes under the hammer at the forthcoming Great Bonanza Female Sale which takes place on farm at James Alexanders on Saturday 5th November at 2.30pm

For pre-sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 William Tait 07833968417 or auctioneer James Little 07872840685.

Make sure you come early to the Great Bonanza Sale as lot 2 from Burnview is a special one! Sired by Clyda President, this girl is from a great breeding ewe family with tup sales at 16k, 13k and 11k.

The Suffolk Bonanza Female Sale will feature over 120 top drawer females including the entire gimmer portion of the Jalex enterprise.

Advertisement

Buyers are in for a treat at the Great Bonanza Female Sale with over 120 top class Suffolks catalogued. All stock are eligible for export to ROI and UK.