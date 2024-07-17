Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gilfresh Produce, based in County Armagh, is set to supply an extensive range of local vegetable lines to all 16 Asda stores across Northern Ireland this year, including over 1,000 tonnes of root crops and 500,000 heads of brassica and salad crops.

Gilfresh Produce is one of the biggest vegetable growers and suppliers on the island of Ireland and has been supplying Asda since 2008. The relationship has grown in the past 16 years, and today Gilfresh Produce supplies a range of 21 lines of local vegetables to Asda, including cabbage, carrots and swede throughout the local produce season.

Founders of the business, the Gilpin Family, established Gilfresh Produce in 1965, when Thomas Gilpin started his career growing vegetables in a 4-acre field. Thomas’ son, William Gilpin joined the family business in 1999, and is the current Managing Director. Today, he leads a team of 140 staff based in the company’s Loughgall headquarters.

William Gilpin, Managing Director at Gilfresh Produce, said: “After a difficult start to the growing season in 2024, with the wet weather meaning crops were delayed going into the ground, we’re very pleased to be harvesting local crop, albeit a few weeks later than planned.

Cathy Elliott, NI Local Buying Manager at Asda and William Gilpin, Managing Director at Gilfresh Produce

“Gilfresh Produce has supplied Asda for just over 16 years now with locally grown in season vegetables. Asda is a committed supporter of local growers and produce in Northern Ireland and we really value the long-standing relationship we have with them.

Cathy Elliott, NI Local Buying Manager at Asda, said: “We have been working with Gilfresh for nearly as long as Asda has been in Northern Ireland, and as we’ve expanded to 16 stores, they have continued to grow with us and supply a wider range of veg to stock our shelves.

“It’s important to us to work with companies who not only have a commitment to local farmers, but also a strong commitment to sustainability in their operations, processes and ultimately our supply chain. This means we can provide our customers with fresh produce that has been harvested and packed locally, as well as being mindful of the environment.”

William added: “We promote a circular economy on site using an anaerobic digester plant and wind turbine to produce our own green energy using waste vegetables. This sustainably powers the site and reduces food waste.

“Working with large retailers such as Asda has allowed us to invest and take steps to reduce our carbon footprint, protecting our natural resources and enabling us to continue to work in harmony with the local habitat.”