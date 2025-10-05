Top price of 2800gns at annual Border Leicester show and sale

Held on Monday 22nd September in Ballymena Livestock Market averages were up in three of the five sections with a 99% clearance.

There was a high demand for ram lambs with William Semple “Gortnagross” Dungiven taking the top two prices of the evening, 2800gns and 2500gns. The top price ram lamb Gortnagross BLC23X7 sire: Alticane Avenger dam: Gortnagross Tiff BLC23T6, closely followed by his next ram lamb making 2500gns Gortnagross BLC23X3 sire: Alticane Avenger dam: Gortnagross BLC23V10 both being sold to Border Leicester breeders.

Joanne McFarlane “Benbradagh” Dungiven took 2000gns for her ram lamb which stood Champion in the show earlier Benbradagh BLD74X1 sire: Slatehill Wisecrack dam: Benbradagh Hettie BL68ST9, followed by the Reserve Champion a gimmer from Jack Graham “Tullyvallen” making 1800gns Tullyvallen BL49BW2 sire: Knockglass Voint Venturegs dam: Tullyvallen BL49BS4. 1800gns also went two other breeders, Stephen Wallace “Slatehill” BLB83X3 sire: Carnew Royal Salute dam: Slatehill BLB84T8 and Joe Adams & Sons “Holmview” BL63SX3 sire: Gortnagross Avenger dam: Holmview BL63SV11 for ram lambs.

Other leadings prices of the evening were: 1700gns, 1500gns, J McFarlane, 1600gns S Wallace, 1600gns R Aiken, 1500gns 1100gns (x2), 1000gns H Dickey, 1400gns J Adams & Sons, 1400gns, 1300gns (x3) A & R Megarrell, 1100gns D McLaughlin, 1100gns, 1000gns W Semple, 1000gns J Graham.

Diarmuid Mc Laughlin “Cashel” Dungiven put forward a shearling ram for auction with donations going to Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, City Hospital where his mother Marlene is undergoing treatment at the moment.

The shearling raised 1100gns for the charity which Diarmuid said he was totally delighted with and would like to thank the URBA Border Leicester section, Callum Patterson of Ballymena Livestock Market, Sonya Smyth URBA secretary and the buyer W McCracken.

Jack Lamb “Boreland” had the task of judging the show earlier in the day, results as follows:

Champion – Joanne Mc Farlane “Benbradagh”

Reserve Champion – Jack Graham “ Tullyvallen”

Aged Ram – 1st S McLaughlin, 2nd H Dickey, 3rd S McLaughlin

Shearling Ram – 1st & 2nd H Dickey, 3rd WJ & M Hanna, 4th D McLaughlin

Single Ram Lamb – 1st J McFarlane, 2nd S Wallace, 3rd R Aiken, 4th J Adams & Sons

Group of 3 Ram Lambs – 1st W Semple, 2nd S Wallace, 3rd J McFarlane, 4th G Knox

Ewe Any Age – 1st J Graham, 2nd & 3rd A & R Megarrell, 4th H Dickey

Ewe Lamb – 1st & 2nd W Semple, 3rd & 4th J Graham

Top Price Ram Lamb 2800gns from William Semple

Ewe Lamb 1000gns from William Semple

Ram Lamb 1600gns from Rhys Aiken and father Lester.

Shearling Ram 1100gns from Harold Dickey