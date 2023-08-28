News you can trust since 1963
Top quality Suffolk rams head to local sales

Top quality consignments of Suffolk rams are set to go under the hammer at both Rathfriland next Wednesday, 30th August and Plumbridge next Friday, 1st September.
Organised by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society, a total of 47 lambs and 8 shearlings are being offered for sale in Rathfriland where Eoin Butler will conduct Judging duties. Show 6pm Sale 7pm.

Plumbridge sale will have 24 lambs and 3 shearlings on offer.

Ballymena’s recent shearling ram & ram lamb show & sale saw a flying trade with a ram lamb from Samantha & Allen Shortt of the Crew flock taking 1st Prize & Reserve Champion selling to a top price on the night of 1600gns to G Pearson, Randalstown 2 nd S&J McCloskey selling to 1350gns to A Purdy,

1st Prize Shearling Ram & Overall Champion from N Robinson selling for 950gns to A Craig, Claudy.
Ballymoney & 3 rd P Kennedy selling to 750gns also to A Purdy.

The Benrafton flock of Norman & Alfred Robinson took 1st Prize Shearling & Overall Champion selling to 960gns to A Craig, Claudy, 2nd RC &JC Watson selling to 1350gns to P Brown, Ballycastle & 3rd C Maybin selling to 680gns to J Blair, Moneymore.

Ram lambs averaged 700gns and shearling rams averaged 690gns.

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Samantha & Allen Short selling for 1650gns to G Pearson, Randalstown.

Other Leading prices on the night were:

Shearlings: P Savage selling to 1020gns to A Riley, Co. L Derry; G Douglas selling to 900gns to M Cunnigham; RC&JC Watson selling to 880gns to N Keys; N Robinson selling to 850gns to R Boyle & J Knox respectively; J Moon selling to 800gns to B Murnion

Ram Lambs: N Chambers selling to 980gns to A Moon; K McAdoo selling to 780gs to J Knox; P Kennedy selling to 750gns to A Purdy; S McCloskey selling to 720gns to P Sharkey; RC& JC Watson selling to 700gns to R Duncan

