Organised by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society, a total of 47 lambs and 8 shearlings are being offered for sale in Rathfriland where Eoin Butler will conduct Judging duties. Show 6pm Sale 7pm.

Plumbridge sale will have 24 lambs and 3 shearlings on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballymena’s recent shearling ram & ram lamb show & sale saw a flying trade with a ram lamb from Samantha & Allen Shortt of the Crew flock taking 1st Prize & Reserve Champion selling to a top price on the night of 1600gns to G Pearson, Randalstown 2 nd S&J McCloskey selling to 1350gns to A Purdy,

1st Prize Shearling Ram & Overall Champion from N Robinson selling for 950gns to A Craig, Claudy.

Ballymoney & 3 rd P Kennedy selling to 750gns also to A Purdy.

The Benrafton flock of Norman & Alfred Robinson took 1st Prize Shearling & Overall Champion selling to 960gns to A Craig, Claudy, 2nd RC &JC Watson selling to 1350gns to P Brown, Ballycastle & 3rd C Maybin selling to 680gns to J Blair, Moneymore.

Ram lambs averaged 700gns and shearling rams averaged 690gns.

Many thanks to Animax sponsors of the sale.

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Samantha & Allen Short selling for 1650gns to G Pearson, Randalstown.

Other Leading prices on the night were:

Shearlings: P Savage selling to 1020gns to A Riley, Co. L Derry; G Douglas selling to 900gns to M Cunnigham; RC&JC Watson selling to 880gns to N Keys; N Robinson selling to 850gns to R Boyle & J Knox respectively; J Moon selling to 800gns to B Murnion