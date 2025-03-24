Tourism industry reps introduced to a flavour of Causeway Coast and Glens

Representatives from the Northern Ireland tourism industry have taken part in a familiarisation visit of the Causeway Coast and Glens.

The visit which was organised by Council’s tourism team took place on Wednesday 19th March and was themed around the outstanding food and drink offer across the Borough.

Representatives included Galgorm, Andras House and Hastings hotel groups, local hoteliers, tour companies, visitor servicing teams from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and National Trust, alongside Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI.

The delegates began their day at Portrush’s new, much talked about, 5 Star Resort Hotel, Dunluce Lodge, for a tour of this unique new luxury hotel. The group then moved on to Bushmills Visitor Information Centre to 'Meet the Makers', where they had the opportunity to meet and chat to a variety of local award-winning food producers and sample some of their delicious products.

A guided tour of the newly restored Bushmills Courthouse Shared Space & Creative Hub was next on the itinerary where the group also enjoyed a bread making demonstration in the building’s new demo kitchen space with Trudy Brolly from the Courthouse Bistro.

A quick stop in Bushmills based Maegden where cheesemongers and owners Jo and Emma showcased their quality food products and artisan cheese, followed by an opportunity to sample drinks from Dunluce Distillery and Basalt Rock, before enjoying lunch in Tartine @Distillers Arms.

The afternoon commenced at Broughgammon Farm where delegates met forward thinking farmers Charlie and Becky Cole. The group learnt about their ethical and sustainable produce, their farmyard, cafe and shop, artisan on-site butchery and classrooms, while hearing all about their sustainable journey and the experiences that they offer.

From here the tour moved on to Ursa Minor Bakery School, to meet Ciara and Dara Ohartghaile in their newly opened bakery school in Ballycastle, designed to host a wide variety of classes, the group got involved in a taster demo while hearing all about their new venture.

The final stop of the day was Ballykenver Farm Shop where owner Amanda Hanna, showcased their combined farm shop, workshop and farm kitchen. Here Amanda produces small-batch jams, chutneys, curds, sauces and award-winning puddings. The group had the opportunity to learn about the experiences she offers and enjoy a brief jam making demo before returning home.

For more information on the varied experiences on offer in Causeway Coast and Glens go to visitcausewaycoastandglens.com