The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is aware that pedigree sales are to be held in Ireland over the coming months and that Northern Ireland buyers may wish to purchase animals at these sales.

Animals purchased in Ireland must be certified by authorities there on the TRACES NT system, in order to permit travel to Northern Ireland.

TRACES is the European Commission's online platform for sanitary and phytosanitary certification required for the importation of animals, animal products, food and feed of non-animal origin and plants into the European Union, and the intra-EU trade and EU exports of animals and certain animal products.

The European Union (EU) has recently made changes to the TRACES NT in relation to the requirements for animal movements.

As a result, those wishing to move/import animals from ROI to NI must comply with two additional requirements:

1) Be correctly registered on the TRACES NT system as an operator and with the correct activity type, e.g. Bovine Establishment before they import/move the animals.

2) Either be an approved EU/ROI Transporter or have engaged the services of an approved EU/ROI Transporter who is registered on TRACES NT as an operator with the correct transporter activity type.

Compliance with these additional requirements will be necessary before export health certification can be granted:

1) Registration on TRACES NT.

The registration process for a Northern Ireland Consignee/operator on TRACES NT can only be completed by DAERA.

If not already registered, it is advised that those herdkeepers/importers wishing to move/import animals from Ireland should contact their local DAERA Direct Office (DDO) to request registration.

2) Approved Transporter Requirements.

There are two options, either the importer is an authorised transporter, registered on TRACES NT themselves, or they employ the services of an authorised transporter who is registered on TRACES NT.

Before a transporter can be registered on TRACES NT they must possess the correct Transporter Authorisation. This is not a new requirement. If you transport animals in connection with an economic activity for distances over 65 km (approx 40 miles) you will need a valid Transporter Authorisation. It should be noted, NI issued Transporter Authorisations are not recognised in the EU/Ireland.

If you do not hold a valid EU/Irish Transporter Authorisation and intend to transport animals from Ireland to NI, you will need to either use an approved EU/Irish Transporter or apply to DAFM to obtain your own Transporter Authorisation.

To apply you will need to have a registered address in Ireland and have obtained the appropriate certificate of competence, relevant to the species being transported, and the length of the journey. Further information on DAFM Transporter Authorisations is available at this link: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/f7279-transport-of-live-animals/#authorisations.