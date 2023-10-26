A male has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision on the A8 dual carriageway in Larne on Saturday, 21st October.

The 61 year old was the driver of a red Case tractor which was involved in the collision with a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec at around 3pm, just outside Ballynure village.

Police would like to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured footage on the A8 between Ballynure and Ballyboley junctions around the time of the collision.