stock image

Forward bullocks sold to 297ppk for a 514kg LIM at 1530 and up to 1610 for a 680kg LIM, Light weights to 306ppk for a 408kg CH at 1250.

BULLOCKS

Trillick producer 436kg LIM at 1140, 460kg LIM at 1160, 436kg LIM at 1040, Culkey 430kg LIM at 1040, 458kg HER at 1140, Fivemiletown producer 602kg CH at 1490, 556kg LIM at 1480, 500kg CH at 1380, 680kg LIM at 1610, 566kg LIM at 1550, Garrison producer 512kg CH at 1430, 526kg CH bull at 1480, 546kg CH at 1490, Newtown producer 570kg CH at 1560, 496kg CH at 1220, Derrylin producer 494kg FR at 920, 492kg FR at 920, 504kg FR at 920, Fivemiletown producer 654kg CH at 1590, 648kg CH at 1600, Enniskillen producer 446kg LIM at 1250, 538kg LIM at 1360, 622kg CH at 1680, 452kg LIM at 1260, Florencecourt producer 370kg CH at 1090, 336kg CH at 980, Belleek producer 600kg LIM at 1520, 514kg IM at 1530, 422kg LIM at 1100, 422kg LIM at 1100

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEANLINGS

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1200 for a CH 376kg, heifers sold from 650 to 1030 for a CH 307kg.

Ruling prices:

Enniskillen producer CH steer at 1200, 321kg CH steer at 1150, 290kg CH steer at 1030, 307kg CH steer at 1010, Irvinestown producer 253kg CH hfr at 830, 307kg CH bull at 990, 280kg CH hfr at 890, Garrison producer 314kg CH hfr at 910, 266kg CH steer at 890, 256kg CH hfr at 830, 294kg CH hfr at 860, 269kg CH bull at 930, Kesh producer 323kg CH bull at 930, 326kg CH bull at 900, 370kg CH hfr at 970, Dromore producer 449kg CH steer at 1300, 410kg SIM steer at 880, Belleek producer 329kg CH bull at 1150, 336kg CH bull at 1080, 317kg CH bull at 980, 301kg CH hfr at 870, 307kg CH hfr at 1030, Bellanaleck producer 242kg CH bull at 820, 321kg LIM hfr at 750, 33kg CH hfr at 840, Newtown producer 318kg DAQ bull at 900, 260kg LIM bull at 840, 256kg DAQ hfr at 800, 289kg DAQ bull at 850, Lisnaskea producer 351kg SIM bull at 880, 300kg LIM bull at 880, Derrylin producer 288kg CH hfr at 920, 307kg CH hfr at 1030, 255kg CH hfr at 760, 267kg CH hfr at 890, 307kg CH bull at 990, Trillick producer 408kg CH bull at 1300, Newtown producer 203kg CH bull at 720, 211kg CH bull at 720, 230kg CH hfr at 640, 258kg CH bull at 800, Derrylin producer 300kg CH bull at 990, 307kg CH bull at 970, Castlederg producer 316kg CH bull at 990, 271kg CH bull at 800, 321kg SIM bull at 810, 312kg CH bull at 990, Boho producer 261kg LIM bull at 810, 236kg LIM hfr at 730, 250kg LIM hfr at 710 Ballinamallard producer 260kg CH bull at 900, 292kg CH bull at 1020, 307kg CH bull at 1010

Fat cows:

Enniskillen producer 694kg LIM at 1270, Boho producer 684kg LIM at 1310, Derrygonnelly producer 754kg LIM at 1330, 614kg DAQ at 1110, Newtown producer 560kg LIM at 1000, 578kg CH at 1000, Derrylin producer 528kg SAL at 1080, Bellanaleck producer 920kg CH bull at 1460

CALVES

Beef bred bull calves sold to at 530 for a CH and Hfrs to at 540 for a CH. Ederney producer CH bull at 530, CH hfr at 540, Brookborough producer SIM bull at 370, Roslea producer LIM hfr at 480, Enniskillen producer AA hfr at 240, FR bull at 165, Florencecourt producer AA hfr at 230, Letterbreen producer HER hfr at 185, Newtown producer AA bull at 280, Macken producer AA bull at 265, Springfield producer AA hfr at 200

SUCKLER COWS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows sold to A top of £2980 paid for a LIM cow with her LIM hfr calf at foot.

Heifers