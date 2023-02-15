78 bulls achieved a clearance rate of 85% and an average of £8,230 (+£335 on 2022).

Reserve Junior Champion and top price for the day was Lot 221 Easegillhead Spoton presented by A J and R E Marston, Easgillhead, Cumbria, who went onto sell for 45,000gns. Born August 2021, at 18 months of age Spoton was top of his class. He is sired by 22,000gns Gunnerfleet Lion and out of Netherhall Narhera, who has a noted back pedigree including Netherhall Jackpot, Requin and Fieldson Alfy. He was spot on for the Wilodge Pedigree herd, Lodge Hill Farm, Shropshire, buyer Paul Tippetts commented “Easegillhead Spoton had a superior carcass with very good legs. We purchased him with the intent that he will go on to produce Pedigree breeding stock and show cattle.”

Overall Male Champion and Intermediate Male Champion was Lot 171 Ampertaine Senator who sold for 25,000gns, brought for sale by W J and James McKay, 88 Kilrea Road, Co Derry. Born June 2021, at 20 months of age he has a Beef Value of LM34. Senator is sired by 26,000gns Foxhillfarm Ourbest and out of the homebred cow Ampertaine Ladyship. He travels South to call Hereford home with Mr P Dawes of the Dinmore Pedigree herd, Kipperknowle Farm. W J and James McKay sold a further two bulls on the day achieving an average of £17,500.

Judge for the day Mr Craig Ridley of the Haltcliffe Pedigree herd commented: “It was a pleasure to judge the show of bulls on display. The bulls were a credit to the breeders and a clear demonstration of the skill and hard work invested in producing quality Pedigree Limousin cattle. The Overall Champion was long and clean, a true Limousin type.”

Next into the ring for W J and James McKay of the Ampertaine herd was Lot 228 Ampertaine Squire who went under the hammer for 20,000gns to buyers W and M Knaggs and Sons of the Jorica Pedigree herd, East Newbiggin Farm, Darlington. Born August 2021, this embryo calf at 17 months of age has a Beef Value of LM54, placing him in the top 1% of the breed. Squire is sire by 50,000gns Wilodge Cerberus and out of the homebred cow Ampertaine Jlo.

Alice Swift, CEO of the British Limousin Society commented: “It was great to see a buoyant trade following on from Stirling, with impressive averages and clearance rates achieved. Breeders’ bulls were at a premium underpinned by a solid commercial trade. There was a wonderful atmosphere at Carlisle and I left the sale feeling optimistic for the breed’s future. Congratulations must go to the Marston family whose success proves that anyone can go into Limousins and top a premier sale, I was thrilled for them.”

Lot 151 Brontemoor Sonofgod went under the hammer for 18,000gns, brought forward for sale by J M and S M Priestley, Cracrop Farm, Cumbria. Born May-2021, at 20 months of age Sonofgod has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM46, which is in the top 10% of the breed. He is sired by the herd’s stock bull Knock Msport, which the herd purchased in Carlisle May 2018 for 10,000gns and out of the homebred cow Brontemoor Luckylady. Sonofgod followed the stars home to Lancashire with Norbreck Genetics Ltd of the Norbreck Pedigree herd.

The second bull to walk into the ring for A J and R E Marston of the Easegillhead Pedigree herd was Lot 220 Easegillhead Superduper. Born August 2021 at 18 months of age he sold for 18,000gns. Superduper is sired by the AI bull Plumtree Fantastic who has a renowned back pedigree including Wilodge Vantastic, Wilodge Tonka and Sympa. He is out of the homebred cow Easegillhead Northernlight. He was the pick of the bunch for A and D Proctor of the Swarland Pedigree herd, Swarland Old Hall, Northumberland.

Reserve Senior Male Champion Lot 131 Meadowrig Scorpio from A Renton and HSB Redden Partners, Stuartslaw Farm, Duns, sold for 16,000gns to Strattons Farms LLP of the Strattons Pedigree herd, Berkshire. Born April 2021, at 21 months of age Scorpio has a Beef Value of LM57, placing him in the top 1% of the breed. He is sired by the herd’s stock bull Homebyres Macadoo, which they purchased in Carlisle October 2017 for 9,000gns and out of the homebred cow Meadowrig Naranja.

Born May 2021, at 21 months of age Lot 146 Maraiscote Savoy won Senior Male Champion at the pre-sale show and later went on to sell for 16,000gns. Presented for sale by J Nimmo, Bogside Farm, Lanarkshire, Savoy has double F94L myostatin and has a Beef Value of LM49, which is in the top 10% of the breed. He is sired by the herd’s stock bull Bassingfield Machoman, which they purchased in Carlisle May 2017 for 50,000gns and out of the homebred cow Maraiscote Nestle. The hammer went down on a final bid from C L and F E Jerman of the Glangwden Pedigree herd, Powys.

Making his mark on buyer Ian Pitcher of the Cockleshell Pedigree herd, Lincolnshire was Lot 245 Goldies Stamp selling for 15,000gns. Bruce T Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries, presented this September 2021-born bull for sale. At 16 months of age, he was one of the youngest bulls to be sold through the ring. Stamp has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM60, which is in the top 1% of the breed. This embryo calf is sired by the homebred bull Goldies Terence and out of the homebred cow Goldies Poppy. Bruce T Goldie sold a further five bulls on the day achieving an average of £10,675.

Selling for 12,000gns was Lot 236 Pabo Sunshine from W P Hughes and Son, Fferam Gyd, Anglesey. This September 2021-born bull is sired by Pabo Oldspice and out of the homebred cow Pabo Loose, who goes back to Loosebeare Fantastic. At 16 months of age, he has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM43, which is in the top 10% of the breed. Sunshine was a ray of light for buyers M and C Davies of the Glencross Pedigree herd, who took him home to Pembrokeshire.

Bruce T Goldie of the Goldies herd presented Lot 163 Goldies Supreme for sale. Born May 2021, at 20 months of age the final bid of 11,000gns was from Lotherton Estates, Silverhill Farm. Born May 2021, this embryo calf has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM59, which is in the top 1% of the breed. Supreme is sired by 35,000gns Ampertaine Majestic and out of the homebred cow Goldies Goldilocks.

First in his class was Lot 202 Calogale Sykes from G J Lee and C M Lloyd, Ger-Y-Coed, Carmarthenshire, who sold for 11,000gns. Born July 2021, at 19 months of age Skyes has a Beef Value of LM52, which is in the top 1% of the breed. He is one of the first Meadowrig Pedro sons offered for sale and is out of the homebred cow Calogale Osprey. Skyes caught the eye of R J Shennan of the Farden Pedigree herd, Ayrshire.

Further top price bull sales are listed below:

Lot 145 Aultside Sexbomb who sold for 10,000gns presented by Gary Patterson, Upper Forgie, Keith, purchased by P A Walker of the Walkers Pedigree herd, Kincardineshire.

Lot 175 Brontemoor Salering who sold for 10,000gns presented by J M and S M Priestley, Cracrop Farm, Cumbria, purchased by South Eastern Cattle Breeding Society Ltd, Eire.

Lot 187 Tweeddale Sergeant who sold for 10,000gns presented by J Watson, Bowsden Moor, Northumberland, purchased by R Holroyd and Sons, Shawcroft Farm, Hebden Bridge.

Lot 188 Goldies Strongbow who sold for 10,000gns presented by Bruce T Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries, purchased by Harry Emslie, Kinknockie, Aberdeenshire.

Lot 219 Ivyfarm Stormzy who sold for 10,000gns presented by B and L Wilkinson, 1 Ivy Farm Cottages, North Yorkshire, purchased by A C Doig, East Buchanty, Perthshire.

Lot 243 Goldies Saturn who sold for 10,000gns presented by Bruce T Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries, purchased by J and G Huck, Church Farm, North Yorkshire.

Females

42 females sold to average £3,090 (+£429 on 2022)

Top price 15,000gns

Female clearance rate 89%

6 cows with calves at foot £4,515

1 recipient with calf at foot £15,750

3 served heifers averaged £3,325

31 maiden heifers averaged £2,482

On the previous evening 42 females were presented for sale which achieved an average of £3,090. A fair trade for females was achieved throughout the sale demonstrating a consistent demand.

Top price female for the day was Lot 9 Lodge Topnotch from W I and A W Callion, Bolfornought Farm, Stirling, who sold for 15,000gns. She is an embryo calf sired by 32,000gns Ampertaine Elgin and out of the homebred cow Lodge Meribel. Born June 2022, at 8 months of age she as a Beef Value of LM32. She was sold suckling a recipient Limousin X Jersey who is in-calf to an embryo sired by Ronick Gains and out of Lodge Indie. Topnotch was the pick of the bunch for F D A and D McVicar who took her home to Lephinchapel, Argyll.

Next up for W I and A W Callion of the Lodge herd was Lot 7 Lodge Odessa who sold for 4,500gns to J R MacGregor Ltd of the Dyke Pedigree herd, Lanarkshire. Born May 2018, having previously produced two calves, Odessa was sold in-calf to Millgate Paul and due to calf April 2023. She is sired by Cloughhead Charlie and out of the homebred cow Lodge Lily.

Further top price female sales are listed below:

Lot 4 Lodge Jade sold for 4,000gns presented by W I and A W Callion of the Lodge herd purchased by Lancashire Ag Ltd, Round Hill Farm, Oldham.

Lot 5 Lodge Joule sold for 4,000gns presented by W I and A W Callion of the Lodge herd purchased by Strattons Farms LLP of the Strattons Pedigree herd, Berkshire.

Lot 6 Lodge Ninette sold for 4,000gns presented by W I and A W Callion of the Lodge herd purchased by A T Edwards of the Banwy Pedigree herd, Glenaber, Welshpool.

Lot 8 Lodge Odelle sold for 4,000gns presented by W I and A W Callion of the Lodge herd purchased by A MacGregor, Rose Hall Farm, Stirling.

Lot 13 Cloughhead Sabrina sold for 4,000gns presented by G L Hutton, Setmabanning, Cumbria, purchased by J B Holliday and Sons, Town Head Farm, Cumbria.

Lot 22 Cloughhead Sherry sold for 4,000gns presented by G L Hutton, Setmabanning, Cumbria, purchased by G Fearon Ltd of the Hollows Pedigree herd, Cumbria.

