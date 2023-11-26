Trade talks between Australia and EU collapse

​Free Trade Agreement trade talks between the EU and Australia broke-up without agreement at the end of October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The talks, held on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 trade ministers in Japan, were seen as a final push to get an agreement across the line before EU elections next year. The break down is reported as being due to Australia not realising its agricultural market access objectives, particularly for its sheep meat and beef producers. With the change of Commission and Parliament in 2024, the timeframe for the completion of possible new negotiations is not clear.

Environment MEPs vote to reduce use of PPPs

The European Parliament’s environment committee voted in favour of halving pesticide usage in the EU over the next six years. The committee also called for a reduction of 65% for “more hazardous products” and an outright ban on the use of pesticides (except those approved for organic farming and biological control) on “sensitive areas”, including Natura 2000 sites. The vote goes further than the Commission’s proposal which Copa claim was “already completely out of touch with farming on-ground realities”. By December 2025, the Commission must examine the differences in the use of pesticides on imported agricultural and agri-food products relative to EU produce and, if needed, propose measures to ensure imports meet EU-equivalent standards. The export of pesticides not approved in EU would be banned.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brussels in brief

Animal welfare in transport proposals expected in December

Advertisement

Advertisement