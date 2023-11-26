Trade talks between Australia and EU collapse
and live on Freeview channel 276
The talks, held on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 trade ministers in Japan, were seen as a final push to get an agreement across the line before EU elections next year. The break down is reported as being due to Australia not realising its agricultural market access objectives, particularly for its sheep meat and beef producers. With the change of Commission and Parliament in 2024, the timeframe for the completion of possible new negotiations is not clear.
Environment MEPs vote to reduce use of PPPs
The European Parliament’s environment committee voted in favour of halving pesticide usage in the EU over the next six years. The committee also called for a reduction of 65% for “more hazardous products” and an outright ban on the use of pesticides (except those approved for organic farming and biological control) on “sensitive areas”, including Natura 2000 sites. The vote goes further than the Commission’s proposal which Copa claim was “already completely out of touch with farming on-ground realities”. By December 2025, the Commission must examine the differences in the use of pesticides on imported agricultural and agri-food products relative to EU produce and, if needed, propose measures to ensure imports meet EU-equivalent standards. The export of pesticides not approved in EU would be banned.
Animal welfare in transport proposals expected in December
Advertisement
Advertisement
Legislative proposals on animal welfare during transport are expected in December 2023. The proposals have apparently received a positive opinion from the Commission’s Regulatory Scrutiny Board and are now in interservice consultation within the Commission. Proposals will likely include a reduction journey times, an increase in space allowances and introduction of temperature limits. The legislation is expected to apply directly in Northern Ireland.