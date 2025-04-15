Traffic and travel: Co Down road now passable with care after single vehicle accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:46 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 08:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road users are advised that the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch is open and passable following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday, 15th April.

Road users are also advised that the M1, which was down to one lane at Dunmurry, country-bound, from junction 2 until junction 3, earlier this morning, has now reopened.

Related topics:Traffic
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice