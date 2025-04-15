Traffic and travel: Co Down road now passable with care after single vehicle accident
Road users are advised that the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch is open and passable following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday, 15th April.
Road users are also advised that the M1, which was down to one lane at Dunmurry, country-bound, from junction 2 until junction 3, earlier this morning, has now reopened.