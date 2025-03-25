Traffic and travel: Co Tyrone road will be closed for investigations into fatal accident
The Coalisland Road in Dungannon will be closed for a number of hours tomorrow, Wednesday 26th March.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing from 7pm until 9pm, following a fatal collision in the area on Tuesday 4th March.
An 18-year-old man died in the single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black Peugeot 207.
Diversions will be in place at the junctions of Lurgaboy Lane and Killymeal Road.
Local access will be accommodated for people living in the area.