Traffic and travel: Co Tyrone road will be closed for investigations into fatal accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST

The Coalisland Road in Dungannon will be closed for a number of hours tomorrow, Wednesday 26th March.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit are due to carry out scene testing from 7pm until 9pm, following a fatal collision in the area on Tuesday 4th March.

An 18-year-old man died in the single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black Peugeot 207.

Diversions will be in place at the junctions of Lurgaboy Lane and Killymeal Road.

Local access will be accommodated for people living in the area.

