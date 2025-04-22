Traffic and travel: Road to close to allow testing after fatal accident
Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, 23rd April and the Doagh Road will be closed for a number of hours from 9.30pm onwards.
Diversions which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the junctions of Station Road and Shore Road.
Access during this time will be facilitated for people living in the area where possible, and emergency services. The PSNI thank the public, including local residents in the area for their patience as this testing is carried out.
The scene testing is part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision after a woman, aged in her 80s, who was a pedestrian in the Doagh Road area died following a collision with a grey Seat Ateca.
