Traffic and travel: Road to close to allow testing after fatal accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey on Monday, 13th January are to return to the scene.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Testing will be carried out by officers on Wednesday, 23rd April and the Doagh Road will be closed for a number of hours from 9.30pm onwards.

Diversions which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the junctions of Station Road and Shore Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access during this time will be facilitated for people living in the area where possible, and emergency services. The PSNI thank the public, including local residents in the area for their patience as this testing is carried out.

stock image

The scene testing is part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision after a woman, aged in her 80s, who was a pedestrian in the Doagh Road area died following a collision with a grey Seat Ateca.