As the breeding sale season approaches each year there is always the usual air of uncertainty in the lead up to the sale which is one of the earlier blackface breed sales. However this soon disappeared as the first of the female stock entered the sale ring with an almost 100% clearance of stock and averages up on last year’s prices in all classes.

The prices achieved again reinforced the ever present demand for quality Blackface breeding stock, which remains the backbone of the whole sheep industry.

The entry of 273 quality Mule ewe lambs met with an excellent trade resulting in an almost complete clearance. Nigel Walsh’s first mule which was kindly donated to raise funds for The Alzeihemer Society charity raised £980 in the ring.

The top price mule ewe lamb pen was Brown Bros prize winners at £235 followed by McConville Bros first pen at £225, Nigel Walsh’s first pen at £220, McConville Bros next two pens at £205, Nigel Walsh’s second pen at £195 followed by Walsh Bros first pen at £190 with others at £180 (2 lots), £175, £170 (4 lots), £165 (3 lots), £160 (4 lots), £155, £150, £145 (4 lots) with all lots making in excess of £105 giving an average of £164 an increase of £22 on last year.

Blackface shearling ewes met with a tremendous trade to a top of £300 for Danny Harrison’s pen followed by Patrick Grant prize winning pen at £280, B & N Doyle’s first pen at £270, Danny Harrison’s pen at £255 and B & N Doyles’s next 5 pens at £235, £225, £205, £190 and £185 with lots at £180 (2 lots), £175, £170 (2 lots), £165 (2 lots), £155 (3 lots), £150 , £135 (3 lots) with the 248 shearling ewes sold giving an average of £183 an increase of £41 on last year.

The large entry of ewe lambs also sold tremendously well to a top of £255 for Brian McCrory’s overall champion pen followed by Conor Laverty’s first pen at £210 closely followed by Branagan Bros first 2 pens at £190 and £180 and Patrick Grant’s pen also at £180 with Danny Harrison’s first pen at £175 and Branagan Bros 3rd pen at £170 with lots at £155 (2 lots), £150 (2 lots), £145, £140, £130 (3 lots), £128, £125 (2 lots) and £120 (4 lots) with the 264 ewe lambs sold averaging £128 up £22 on last year.

Aged ewes again engendered a lot of interest throughout and sold tremendously well with a top price of £170 going to Aidan McCullough’s prize winning pen followed by Danny Harrison’s first pen at £165 and B & N Doyle’s first pen at £145, with S & J Fegan’s first pen at £140 and Danny Harrison’s next 2 pens also at £140 with other lots at £135 (2 lots), £130 (3 lots), £125, £120, £115 (2 lots) and £110 (4 lots) with the 273 aged ewes sold averaging £117 showing a increase of £36 on last year.

This year’s sale again had a class for broken mouthed ewes and again the trade was steady with a top price of £255 per head for ewes from Stephen Maginn followed by lots at £80 from Patrick Murray, Dermot Kelly and Danny Harrison with other lots at £70, £65 and £60 with the 75 ewes sold averaging £72 an increase of £20 on last year.

The sale of breeding females was again very encouraging, reflecting both the excellent quality of the stock and the key role these original and best of all easy care sheep have in farming throughout the country.

Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders would like to thank all the buyers together with the sponsors for the event Clanrye Veterinary Clinic, Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd, Fane Valley Stores and Joseph Walls Ltd.

A special word of thanks is also due to Pierce McGuigan who judged the stock on show, the auctioneer John Bassett, Bo Davidson for his photographs, the canteen staff for their efficient service and to the staff at Hilltown Saleyard for their continuing help and support in the usual efficient running of this event.

Show Results

Mule Ewe Lambs sponsored by Clanrye Veterinary Clinic: 1st. Lot 11 Brown Bros, 2nd Lot 16 McConville Bros, 3rd Lot 35 Stephen Maginn.

Shearling Ewes sponsored by Fane Valley Stores: 1st Lot 42 Patrick Grant, 2nd Lot 43 Aidan McCullough, 3rd Lot 69 Danny Harrison

Ewe Lambs sponsored by Tullyherron Farm Feeds: 1st Lot 99 Brian McCrory, 2nd Lot 78 Conor Laverty, 3rd Lot 85 Branagan Bros.

Breeding Ewes sponsored by Joseph Walls Ltd: 1st Lot 133 Aidan McCullough, 2nd Lot 115 Danny Harrison, 3rd Lot 114 S & J Fegan

Overall Champion Blackface Pen sponsored by Clanrye Veterinary Clinic: Lot 99 Brian McCrory Ewe Lambs.

1 . 79.jpg Aidan McCullough's prize winning pen of aged ewes sponsored by Joseph Walls with Judge Pierce McGuigan Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 60.jpg Brian McCrorym owner of prize winning pen of ewe Lambs and overall champions, Champions sponsor Brian Doyle Clanyre Vets, CBSB chairman Dermot Kelly. Missing from photograph class sponsor Daryll Branagan Tullyherron Farm Feeds. Photo: freelance Photo Sales