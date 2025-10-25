Tremendous turnout for Dale Farm AGM

The event was marked by confirmation of a four-month winter milk support bonus of three pence per litre. It covers the period: October, November, December and January.

Dale Farm Group CEO, Nick Whelan commented: “The excellent turnout for the meeting was reflective of the tremendous interest that farmer-members have in the future of the business. The discussions held on the night were all extremely positive.”

The Dale Farm representative also confirmed the commitment of the business to further expand the footprint of its cheese making business.

“This will be a two-year project.”

Commenting on the recent fall in global dairy prices, Nick Whelan indicated that the spot price for milk is currently averaging 32p per litre.

However, world dairy markets could be moving in the direction of 30 pence. These trends reflect the increasing supplies of milk becoming available at the present time.

Meanwhile, Dalle Farm recorded a strong set of results for the year ending March 2025, with group turnover increasing by £91m to £722.4m and net profit before tax increasing to £31.9m (previous year £29.8m).

Dale Farm’s strong results for the year were achieved despite challenging market conditions.

The cooperative paid an average milk price of 43.67 pence per litre in 2024/25, delivering a competitive and sustainable return for its members, whilst undertaking investment to strengthen the cooperative for future generations.

A key milestone celebrated at the AGM was the completion of the £70m expansion of the cheddar cheese processing facility at Dunmanbridge, Co Tyrone.

Now fully commissioned, the new plant is performing exceptionally well, and is delivering in process efficiency, product quality, and environmental performance.

Nick Whelan further explained: “Our commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with our commitment to our farmers. As a farmer-owned cooperative, our purpose is to create a profitable, progressive, and environmentally responsible business that delivers for our members and the wider agri-food sector.

“The completion of our Dunmanbridge investment represents a significant milestone, enhancing processing efficiency and reducing our carbon footprint, while ensuring we remain competitive in an evolving global market.”

He continued: “This year’s AGM brought together a record number of members, reflecting the strength of engagement across our co-operative.

“This year marks 30 years since the establishment of our cooperative, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved together as the business has grown over the past three decades.

“We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth, aligned with our Future Strong Sustainability Framework, which benefits our 1,300 farmer owners and the communities in which we operate.”

Recent weeks have also seen Dale Farm building a strong and trusted relationship with Aurivo Co-op.

A Dale Farm spokesperson commented: “Both businesses continue to adopt a proactive approach to optimising market opportunities and maximising synergies in an escalating cost environment.

“To support this process Dale Farm and Aurivo have established a small team to scope potential cost synergies.

“Both businesses have a shared ethos and share core values as farmer-owned, farmer-centred cooperatives.

“Discussions are ongoing to explore how Dale Farm and Aurivo could work together to maximise these synergies, to the benefit of their shareholders and the long-term sustainability of their cooperatives.”

1 . Clarence Calderwood pictured with Albert Lowry from Ballyweeny.jpg Clarence Calderwood pictured with Albert Lowry from Ballyweeny Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Bryce Kelso pictured with Seth Mathers from Mullahead.jpg Bryce Kelso pictured with Seth Mathers from Mullahead. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . The farmers gathered to hear updates on business performance.jpg The farmers gathered to hear updates on business performance Photo: freelance Photo Sales