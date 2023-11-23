Margaret Torrens, who passed away peacefully at the Antrim Area Hospital on 15th October 2023, was born at Agivey in Aghadowey, Co Londonderry on 18th August 1935.

She was the sixth and youngest child of David and Isabella Torrens, having three older brothers and two older sisters.

She attended Culcrow Primary School and the Model School in Coleraine before going off to Loughrey College in Cookstown in 1952. Margaret later found employment as a Poultry and Dairy Demonstrator at Greenmount Agricultural College where she became a highly respected and valued member of the College staff.

‘Wee Maggie’ will be fondly remembered by many of Northern Ireland’s farmers who attended the College during her almost forty years working and living there.

After her retirement in 1998, Margaret continued to live at Greenmount, maintaining connections with the College through the Greenmount Association. Living within the grounds, she enjoyed going for walks around the College gardens and farm, always taking a keen interest in the latest developments and interacting with the staff and young farmers going about their work and studies.

Margaret had many interests outside of work. In her early life she was a member and office bearer of the Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club. Here she was particularly successful in livestock judging, representing Northern Ireland at UK level and being presented with the Team Cup by her Majesty the Queen in 1954. She also represented club and country as a Young Farmers’ Ambassador to the USA in 1957, making friendships that remained strong during her lifetime. She became President of the Greenmount Young Farmers’ Club in 1979 and of the Greenmount Students’ Association in 1991 and, in 2020, was made an Honorary Vice President of the Greenmount Association.

Margaret was also an active member of the Women’s Insititute becoming NI Chairman from 1978-1980 and an Honorary Member of Muckamore WI in 2014, having served as their President six times over a 15 year period. She was also a committed volunteer giving generously of her time to Riding for the Disabled, the League of Friends at Antrim Hospital and the Antrim Choral Society. One of her best loved interests and indeed talents was floral art which resulted in her becoming highly respected among NI Floral Art Groups as well as often being sought out to create many floral arrangements and bridal bouquets for family and friends weddings and special occasions.

Margaret’s many contributions were recognised with the award of an MBE in the Queen’s Honours List in 2017. By this time however, her health was not so robust but despite this, she was determined to receive her award in person at Buckingham Place from HRH Prince Charles and, at the age of 81, this she did!

Margaret was a long-time member of Muckamore Presbyterian Church where she made many close friends and was involved in a number of the congregation’s activities. For many years she played a central role in the decoration of the church for special occasions and was a loyal member of the church choir and Presbyterian Women’s Association. More recently she enjoyed the friendship and fellowship of the congregation’s Thursday Morning Group. Her faith grew strong during her time at Muckamore, and this carried her through these last, very difficult months of hospitalisation as her health deteriorated.

During her life Margaret was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt and always made time to help, encourage and cheer, whether on the farm or in the home. She was always on hand to take care of and give wise advice to her many nieces and nephews from their infancy into adulthood and even on into parenthood!

Despite a lifetime in the Antrim area, Margaret never lost her affection for the Agivey area and the Ballylaggan Reformed Presbyterian congregation where she had grown up, and never missed an opportunity to return for family gatherings or special events in the area.

Margaret Torrens lived a full and happy life and died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, knowing that she had run the race well and that it was time to go home.

The family wish to thank the staff of Ward C5 at Antrim Area Hospital and those in all of the other hospitals and care homes where Margaret spent time over the seven months before her passing. The love and care shown to her by so many was very evident and always greatly appreciated.

The family also wish to thank all of Margaret’s friends for their steadfast support and encouragement to her during her illness and for being with them at the Church Services on 18th October.

Their sincere thanks also goes to Reverends David Fallows and Stephen McNie who led the worship at Ballylaggan and Muckamore bringing words of comfort; and to the staff of Hugh Wade & Son, Funeral Services, Coleraine, for their thoughtful and caring assistance with the funeral arrangements.