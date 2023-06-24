Tributes paid to ploughman Frankie Davidson

​There was a large turnout at Frankie’s funeral, held at the house he built 30 years ago, in Raloo Village, just outside Larne. And it wasn’t just local ploughmen, for amongst the gathering were Cyril McGuinness, County Dublin, Gerry Byrne, County Louth, and from Wigtownshire in Scotland, Bill Parker, Brian Paxton and Willie McHarrie.

Frankie was a founder member of Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society and was also involved in the Ballyeaston, and Kilroot Societies, as well as the Society of Ploughmen Northern Ireland.

It was around the time of Frankie’s marriage break up in 1996 that his son Andrew tried to find him a hobby, such as golf or going to the gym but as Rev Martin Delaney explained: “Frankie returned to something he loved doing in his youth, ploughing. Competing in the Vintage Class, he was the Northern Ireland Champion in 2010. It was this activity that opened up a new chapter in Frankie’s life. It wasn’t just the ploughing, it was the people, the craic, the sharing of knowledge. He travelled far and wide, making new friends everywhere he went”

At a Charity Ploughing Match, November 2018. Picture: Alan Hall

Speaking at the funeral service, Steven Weatherup, of the Society of Ploughmen Northern Ireland and a personal friend said: “I want to convey just how lucky we have been to have known Frankie. We will cherish the memories we have of Frankie’s life for a very long time. There were so many facets to his character. His biggest attribute was his ability to connect with everyone, young and old.

“He wasn’t a well educated man but he gained his experience, working in the fields, in sites, in many hard jobs. Frankie had a curious mind; he wanted to know how things worked. He could build a house, put a roof on it, sharpen a chain saw, and build a plough. Whatever it was, Frankie had the hands for it. He was no dozer; he went about his work in that efficient effortless way and always left a good clean job behind.

“Frankie could see a practical solution to a complicated problem. He ran a tight ship, a big man with a big heart, great company; a great ambassador and he made great friends wherever he went. Frankie’s passion was ploughing. He excelled at it. He also made time to help anyone who needed help to get their plough going, whether at a match or out in the field.

“A big hale and hearty fella, a true character in every sense of the word. He will be sorely missed by so many.”

At the Ballynure match August 2019. Picture: Alan Hall

David Gill, of the Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland described Frankie as “a much loved highly respected ploughman who enjoyed the craic and shared his knowledge with everyone especially the younger generation.

“Frankie was an active ploughman and a huge supporter of the Academy’s work, leaving a legacy behind with those he inspired.”

Born in Ballyclare in 1945; the family lived in Glenwherry where Frankie had to walk four miles each way to and from school at Moorfields every day.

Frankie Davidson was the dearly loved father of Andrew, father in law to

Alison, also loving Granda to Emily and Alexander.